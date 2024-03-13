By

Rivian is adopting a well-known strategy for its new R2 platform that Tesla uses in vehicles to combat range loss: a heat pump.

A few years back, Tesla managed to develop the heat pump for its EVs, which essentially used heat produced by the car and funneled it back into the cabin. Some have described it as an air conditioner in reverse.

Tesla traditionally used resistance heating systems in its vehicles, and while they were considered effective, they had drawbacks. One of them was that range was significantly affected when the vehicles were driven in cold weather.

This was until the heat pump came along and demonstrated that range loss could be combatted and reduced.

Now, it appears Rivian will adopt the same strategy for its new R2 platform, as the company unveiled the vehicle for the first time last week.

CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed on X today that the R2 would feature the heat pump, something that was not utilized in the R1T, which was a relatively surprising move considering its proven effectiveness.

Yes — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) March 13, 2024

Rivian’s new platform in the R2 will be more affordable than its previous R1 and will also equip a plethora of new features. However, the heat pump could be one of the most significant contributors to the vehicle’s improvement compared to the R1T and R1S. Range degradation is one of the more controversial topics in the electric vehicle space, and companies need to do more to fight losing mileage to cold weather.

The R2 is expected to start deliveries in 2026, and with the vehicle expected to make waves as a mass market EV and Rivian’s first of the kind, it could help the automaker secure a more stable financial situation and lead to the long-term establishment of a mainstay in an evergrowing sector.

Rivian adopts well-known Tesla strategy in R2 to combat range loss