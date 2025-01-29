News

SpaceX has been secretly working with Apple for Starlink iPhone support: report

Credit: SpaceX
Posted on

Apple has quietly partnered with SpaceX and T-Mobile to enhance iPhone capabilities using Starlink.

News of the update was initially reported by Bloomberg News.

The Update:

  • Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile have been testing Starlink compatibility with iPhones, according to Bloomberg, citing sources reportedly familiar with the matter. 
  • This functionality was reportedly included in the iPhone’s latest software update, released on Monday.
  • T-Mobile’s previous focus had been on Samsung devices for Starlink compatibility, such as the Z Fold and S24. 
  • T-Mobile has started enrolling customers for an early version of the Starlink service, with a small number of iPhones enabled for testing this week.
  • Apple’s Starlink is also expected to be rolled out to the Apple Watch Ultra later this year.
  • Apple has already been offering satellite communication through Globalstar for texting and emergency services outside of cellular range.

What they’re saying:

  • Beta participants received a text message from T-Mobile stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”
  • An Apple spokesperson declined to comment, while T-Mobile mentioned that the test would “begin with select optimized smartphones” and that the full launch would “support the vast majority of modern smartphones.” 
  • T-Mobile has also opened the beta to some users on Android 15.
  • SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

How it works:

  • In areas without cellular service, T-Mobile iPhones will try to connect to SpaceX satellites as part of the Starlink program. 
  • Users can also manually select texting via the Globalstar service or reach emergency services through Apple’s system.
  • The initial Starlink service is texting-only, with plans for data and voice in the future. 
  • It’s currently U.S.-exclusive, unlike Apple’s Globalstar service, which is multi-national.
  • Apple’s current satellite feature requires users to point their phone skyward to find a satellite, while Starlink is designed for automatic operation, even when the phone is in a pocket.

