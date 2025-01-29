SpaceX has been secretly working with Apple for Starlink iPhone support: report

By

Apple has quietly partnered with SpaceX and T-Mobile to enhance iPhone capabilities using Starlink.

News of the update was initially reported by Bloomberg News.

The Update:

Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile have been testing Starlink compatibility with iPhones, according to Bloomberg, citing sources reportedly familiar with the matter.

This functionality was reportedly included in the iPhone’s latest software update, released on Monday.

T-Mobile’s previous focus had been on Samsung devices for Starlink compatibility, such as the Z Fold and S24.

T-Mobile has started enrolling customers for an early version of the Starlink service, with a small number of iPhones enabled for testing this week.

Apple’s Starlink is also expected to be rolled out to the Apple Watch Ultra later this year.

Apple has already been offering satellite communication through Globalstar for texting and emergency services outside of cellular range.

Apple has partnered with SpaceX & T-Mobile to bring Starlink support to the iPhone! 📡



Support was just added in the latest iOS 18.3 update pic.twitter.com/jBEwtXkBtQ — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 29, 2025

What they’re saying:

Beta participants received a text message from T-Mobile stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment, while T-Mobile mentioned that the test would “begin with select optimized smartphones” and that the full launch would “support the vast majority of modern smartphones.”

T-Mobile has also opened the beta to some users on Android 15.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

How it works:

In areas without cellular service, T-Mobile iPhones will try to connect to SpaceX satellites as part of the Starlink program.

Users can also manually select texting via the Globalstar service or reach emergency services through Apple’s system.

The initial Starlink service is texting-only, with plans for data and voice in the future.

It’s currently U.S.-exclusive, unlike Apple’s Globalstar service, which is multi-national.

Apple’s current satellite feature requires users to point their phone skyward to find a satellite, while Starlink is designed for automatic operation, even when the phone is in a pocket.

