SpaceX plans to start beta tests for its Starlink Direct-to-Cell service by January 27, 2025. Elon Musk confirmed the news via X.

The United States Federal Communication Commission (FCC) granted Starlink a US commercial license for Direct-to-Cell operations on November 26, 2024.

Starlink received its US commercial license from the FCC after its invaluable services during the recovery period after Hurricane Helene. Starlink was also deployed before Hurricane Milton made landfall, contributing heavily to the rescue efforts of first responders.

Starlink direct from satellite to cell phone Internet connection starts beta test in 3 days https://t.co/ygAjtTN8SY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

SpaceX reported that 270k+ mobile phones connected to Starlink Direct-to-Cell on the first day of service in states impacted by the hurricanes.

“Direct to Cell is still delivering thousands of messages while damaged terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure is restored. The swiftness with which the US FCC acted to enable this service was instrumental to its success,” SpaceX shared to Canada ISED’s inquiries about supplemental mobile coverage by satellite (SMCS).

Starlink Direct-to-Cell Beta tests starting next week