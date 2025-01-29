By

Tesla is putting Full Self-Driving (FSD) Unsupervised to work at its Fremont Factory. Will Tesla FSD Unsupervised go to work at Gigafactory Texas next?

Recently, Tesla published a video revealing that Tesla vehicles drive themselves to the Fremont Factory’s outbound lot. Not many people may understand why this is so exciting, considering Teslas have been driving themselves around for some time now, thanks to features like Actually Smart Summon.

However, in one video, Tesla also teased the future of its cybercab fleet and Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. We at Teslarati wouldn’t be surprised to see Tesla cars driving through the Cybertunnel at Giga Texas next.

With Tesla releasing this video, perhaps it will only be a matter of time before @boringcompany's Loop system in Las Vegas starts using FSD.



Do you think the LV Loop would be a good site for FSD Unsupervised? https://t.co/X24jr0ahYy — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 29, 2025

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla puts FSD to work at Fremont, Giga Texas Next?