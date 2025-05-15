News
SpaceX touts Starlink as GPS alternative in FCC PNT push
SpaceX highlighted Starlink’s potential to deliver PNT services alongside its broadband offerings.
SpaceX is positioning its Starlink constellation as a viable GPS alternative. In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), SpaceX stated that it could leverage Starlink satellites for next-generation Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions.
GPS has been run through a single provider in the United States, the Defense Department. The FCC intends to use Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions to complement GPS technologies. In its letter, SpaceX highlighted Starlink’s potential to deliver PNT services alongside its broadband offerings in its letter to the FCC.
“As the Commission identifies specific actions to contribute to the whole-of-government PNT system resilience effort, one opportunity stands out as a particularly ripe, low-hanging fruit: facilitating the rapid deployment of next-generation low-Earth orbit (‘LEO’) satellite constellations that can deliver PNT as a service alongside high-speed, low-latency broadband and ubiquitous mobile connectivity,” SpaceX wrote.
SpaceX also emphasized its ongoing work to integrate PNT into its cellular Starlink service, which is expected to be launched with T-Mobile in July. The private space provider also stated that Starlink satellites already operate independently of GPS. This lays the groundwork for resilient PNT delivery across authorized frequencies, SpaceX noted in its letter.
“SpaceX has also been actively working to integrate PNT solutions into its direct-to-device commercial service offerings. In so doing, SpaceX can advance the Commission’s goal in this proceeding to maintain American leadership in next-generation PNT services both here at home and in over 130 countries it serves around the world.
“SpaceX looks forward to playing an integral role in creating a more robust, resilient, and secure PNT ecosystem for Americans and people around the world,” SpaceX noted.
SpaceX also advocated for a “technology-neutral approach” to GPS alternatives in its letter, while critiquing EchoStar’s unused 2GHz spectrum for mobile satellite services. Meanwhile, Globalstar, Apple’s satellite provider, also pitched its services as a GPS complement, stating that its services “can function as either an alternative or a complement to GPS.”
“Notably, Globalstar’s satellites transmit outside of the L-band, which provides PNT users with added immunity from GPS jamming and spoofing. In addition, Globalstar’s satellite transmissions at 2.4GHz are stronger than GPS signals, bolstering resilience, performance, and reliability,” GlobalStar noted.
SpaceX’s letter to the FCC can be viewed below.
Starlink GPS FCC by maria on Scribd
News
Mysterious covered Tesla vehicles spotted testing in Giga Texas
The two cryptic Teslas were seemingly being escorted by a Cybertruck.
A recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex has provided some footage of mysterious vehicles that were seemingly being road-tested inside the factory complex.
The sighting of the cryptic Teslas comes amid the company’s efforts to start the production of affordable cars this year.
The Sighting
A video of the two mysterious Teslas was shared on social media by longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been chronicling the activities and developments in the factory complex for years. In the video, the drone operator was following a new Tesla Model Y as it traveled from the main Gigafactory Texas building to the facility’s staging lot autonomously using FSD Unsupervised. The trip that spans 1.4 miles of roads that includes pedestrians, cars, semi trucks, buses, and construction equipment, among others.
Interestingly enough, the drone operator ended up capturing two partially covered vehicles that were seemingly running road tests near the Giga Texas staging lot. The two vehicles, which were seemingly accompanied by a Tesla Cybertruck, were shaped like the new Model Y, though their front and rear ends were fully covered.
Model Y Performance or Affordable Tesla?
The presence of the two mysterious Teslas in the drone operator’s video caught the attention of the EV community, some of whom speculated that the covered vehicles may be test units of the new Model Y Performance. The new Model Y, after all, has only been released in its Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants. The new Model Y Performance, the vehicle’s top variant, has not been released as of yet. This speculation seems plausible, considering that the vehicles’ front and rear were covered, similar to test units of the Model 3 Performance that were sighted in the wild before the car was released.
Others speculated that the cryptic Teslas could also be test units of the company’s upcoming affordable car. Previous reports have suggested that Tesla’s affordable vehicles may be based on cars like the Model Y, so it would not be surprising if its test units resemble the revamped all-electric crossover. Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy teased this resemblance during the Q1 2025 earnings call, when he stated that “models that come out in the next months will be built on our lines and will resemble, in form and shape, the cars we currently make.”
News
Tesla battery supplier feels pressure to expedite US production
As China tariffs linger, Tesla is urging Panasonic to fast-track its Kansas battery plant. The move boosts Tesla’s US supply chain strategy.
Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is feeling pressure to expedite electric vehicle (EV) cell production at its Kansas plant.
Panasonic’s main customer, Tesla, is reportedly urging the battery supplier to step up its game due to growing demand for EV cell production in the United States. The push underscores Tesla’s strategic pivot to bolster U.S.-based battery supply chains during trade challenges.
According to the Financial Times, Panasonic CEO Yuki Kusumi noted that its primary customer is pressing for a faster start at the company’s De Soto, Kansas facility in a Tokyo interview with foreign media. Panasonic’s battery facility in Kansas has been under construction since 2022.
“As we’ve been told by our customer to get Kansas moving quickly, we’re hurrying to do so…There are risks, but we are planning on robust demand for batteries from our main customer as of now,” Kusumi said.
The recent U.S.-China tariff truce eased broader tensions, but left EV battery tariffs untouched. These persistent tariffs, alongside other U.S. measures, appear to be prompting Tesla to lean on Panasonic’s Kansas plant, which is set to boost the company’s U.S. production capacity by 60% by March 2027. Panasonic’s long-standing partnership with Tesla underscores its critical role in the US EV market.
Tesla addressed battery supply concerns in its latest earnings call.
“We’ve been working very hard to expand battery cell production in the US, both with vendors and what Bonnie mentioned earlier with the 4680 program. And we’re also working on moving the upstream supply chain for battery cells to the United States for several years. And that strategy is really starting to pay off now,” said Karn Buhiraj, Tesla VP of Supply Chain.
“As it stands right now, we’re not constrained on battery cell supply for vehicles. The recent tariffs do pose some challenges to Tesla Energy, well, like our CFO mentioned earlier, but it’s something we’ve been anticipating and we should be able to resolve in a timely fashion,” he added.
As Panasonic ramps Kansas operations, Tesla’s pivot to domestic batteries strengthens its resilience against trade barriers, positioning both companies to capitalize on the demand for affordable EVs while navigating a complex tariff landscape.
News
Tesla VP shares key insights on latest Optimus dance demos
Optimus’ dance demonstrations shocked quite a good number of Tesla followers.
A Tesla VP recently shared some key insights about Optimus’ latest dance demonstrations. Tesla showcased Optimus’ dance moves in two demonstrations this week, with its second demo becoming a shock to many.
Optimus Demonstrations
Optimus’ initial demonstration this week featured the humanoid robot performing a number of rhythmic actions. As per Tesla Vice President of Optimus (Tesla Bot) Milan Kovac, the humanoid robot’s movements were trained in simulation. He also explained that the cable, which could be seen attached at the back of Optimus, was simply there in case of a fall.
Interestingly enough, a follow-up video demonstration featuring Optimus performing even more advanced rhythmic movements was posted by CEO Elon Musk on social media platform X on Tuesday. In this demo, Optimus could be seen performing ballet and modern dance moves. Unlike the previous demonstration, Optimus was completely untethered this time around. Elon Musk stated in a follow-up post on X that Optimus should eventually be able to do ballet movements perfectly.
What the Optimus VP Says
Kovac has provided some key insights on Optimus’ second demonstration for the week. As per the Tesla executive, the movements of the humanoid robot in the video were in real-time. The demonstration was also fully learned in simulation and zero-shot transferred to real without extra training.
“Here’s a little more, and no cables this time. It’s all real-time speed, zero CGI, fully learned in simulation & zero-shot transferred to real. Besides the fact that it’s fun, we had to make significant improvements to our robot model in Sim, domain randomization and other techniques which will directly transfer to more practical situations as well (robust walking, and agile full-body control in general).
“We also learned quite a few things on our hardware and tuned our power profile. I hope it is getting pretty clear that Tesla is much more than an amazing car (!) company: it’s the place to be for transformational real-world AI,” Kovac wrote in his post on X.
