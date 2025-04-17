SpaceX
SpaceX pitches subscription model for Trump’s Golden Dome
SpaceX pitched a subscription model for Trump’s Golden Dome. Faster deployment, but at the cost of gov control & steady bills.
SpaceX pitched a subscription model for U.S. President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome for America.
SpaceX is a frontrunner to build key components of President Trump’s Golden Dome–formerly known as the Iron Dome. In January, President Trump signed an Executive Order to build an Iron Dome missile defense shield to protect America.
The ambitious project has drawn intense interest from defense startups, including Epirus, Ursa Major, and Armada. Companies with long-standing contracts with the U.S. government are also vying to build Trump’s Golden Dome, like Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
According to six Reuters sources, SpaceX is partnering with Palantir and Anduril on a Golden Dome proposal for the U.S. government.
The trio is pitching a plan to deploy 400 to 1,000+ satellites for missile detection and tracking, with a separate fleet of 200 attack satellites armed with missiles or lasers to neutralize threats. SpaceX will mainly focus on the sensing satellites, not weaponization.
SpaceX reportedly proposed a subscription service model for Trump’s Golden Dome, where the government pays for access rather than owning the system outright. This approach could bypass some Pentagon procurement protocols, enabling faster deployment. However, it risks locking the government into ongoing costs and reduced control over development and pricing.
A few Pentagon officials are concerned about SpaceX’s subscription model for the Golden Dome because it is a rare approach for major defense programs. U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein is exploring whether SpaceX should own and operate its segment or if the U.S. should retain ownership with contractors managing operations.
The Golden Dome’s innovative scope and SpaceX’s subscription model signal a new era for defense contracting. However, Trump’s Golden Dome program is in its early stages, giving the Pentagon time to consider SpaceX’s subscription model proposal. As the Pentagon weighs options, SpaceX’s technical prowess and unconventional approach position it as a key player in Trump’s vision for a robust missile shield.
News
Bell Canada takes aim at potential Starlink subsidies
Details of Bell Canada’s anti-Starlink efforts were shared by the Financial Times (FT).
Tensions are rising in Canada’s telecommunications landscape as the nation’s leading telecom provider, Bell Canada, seeks to block Elon Musk’s Starlink from accessing potential subsidies.
Bell’s Push to Block Starlink Subsidies
As noted by the FT, Bell Canada and its subsidiary Northwestel are lobbying against potential subsidies that Starlink could receive for providing internet access to the country’s remote northern regions, including the Arctic. In correspondence obtained by the Times, Bell argued that Starlink’s flat pricing proves that it does not require support to operate in Canada’s remote areas.
A decision about the matter will be announced by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). That being said, the CRTC stated in January that a subsidy would help make “internet services more reliable and affordable for residents of the Far North.”
Starlink’s Defense
SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has fired back at Bell, stating that blocking subsidies would harm competition and leave isolated communities such as First Nations groups with fewer, more expensive, and less reliable internet options.
While Canada’s two biggest telecommunications groups, Bell and Rogers, still dominate the country’s internet and phone service market, Starlink has been making progress in its efforts to saturate the country’s remote regions. Starlink received official approval to operate in October 2022, and since then, it has grown its customer base to 400,000 active customers as of last year.
Musk’s Empire Under Fire in Canada
The subsidy clash is part of a broader Canadian backlash against Musk’s ventures, which seems to be fueled by his role in the Trump administration. Apart from Bell’s anti-Starlink efforts, Ontario also axed a $100 million Starlink contract. Quebec has noted that it would not be renewing its Starlink subsidy scheme as well.
Tesla, on the other hand, lost government EV subsidies, with Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland leading the charge. As per Geoff White of the Public Interest Advocacy Center, “We should not be giving one cent of public money to an unaccountable imperialist like Elon Musk.”
News
Tesla China’s first Megapack exports are headed for a big battery in Australia
The Tesla Megapack batteries are bound for Queensland’s Western Downs battery project.
A few days ago, Tesla announced that the first Megapack battery units from its Shanghai “Megafactory” were being shipped to Australia.
As per recent reports, the massive grid-scale Tesla batteries are bound for Queensland’s Western Downs battery project.
The Shanghai Megafactory
The Shanghai Megafactory is Tesla’s first battery storage factory outside the United States. Built close to Gigafactory Shanghai, the Shanghai Megafactory is expected to supply Megapack batteries to both China and foreign markets.
The Megapack represents a huge portion of Tesla Energy’s deployments. With 3.9 MWh of energy, Tesla notes that each Megapack is enough to power 3,600 homes for an hour. The Shanghai Megafactory has a capacity to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year to start.
Mike Snyder, vice president of Tesla, shared his optimism about the Shanghai Megafactory. “Megafactory gives us the ability to scale production and efficiency. We can lower logistics costs as well as product costs, and grow the business to new markets,” he stated.
Australia Battery Projects
As noted in a report from Renew Economy, the first Megapack shipments from the Shanghai Megafactory will be installed in the second stage of the Western Downs battery project, which is being built by Neoen. The Western Downs battery project involves a 460 MWp solar farm coupled with a 540 MW/1,080 MWh big battery system.
Tesla has also been listed as the battery supplier for the upcoming Calala battery in Tamworth, New South Wales, which will involve 138 Megapack units. The Megapacks for the Calala battery will likely be imported from the Shanghai Megafactory as well.
Data from Rosetta Analytics suggests that Tesla is currently the dominant player in Australia’s energy storage segment, with the company holding over 30% of the market. Tesla has become a notable presence in Australia’s energy sector for years, especially following the company’s buildout of the Hornsdale “big battery,” which was initially comprised of Tesla Powerpacks, in 2017.
News
Starlink gets green light to launch internet services in Vietnam
Vietnam has given Starlink the green light. With mobile & aviation plans in the mix, SpaceX continues its push into Asia.
Starlink received the green light to launch its internet services in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese government noted SpaceX’s permission to launch Starlink services in the country is on a trial basis. Starlink’s trial period will last until the end of 2030. SpaceX has a subscriber limit of 600,000 within the trial period.
SpaceX can provide Starlink’s fixed and mobile internet service plans throughout Vietnam. It may also offer Starlink Aviation service plans.
According to Reuters, the Vietnamese government noted that there is no limit to foreign ownership of a service. It is uncertain if SpaceX has applied for a license to launch Starlink services in Vietnam.
Vietnam’s decision to permit Starlink services in the country differs from Italy’s decision to pause discussions regarding SpaceX’s internet service. According to Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, discussions of a Starlink deal with SpaceX have “come to a standstill. Crosetto cites the controversy surrounding Elon Musk as the reason for the pause on a Starlink deal. Italy was discussing a potential $1.6 billion, 5-year Starlink contract with SpaceX.
SpaceX is also trying to launch Starlink in India. The aerospace company has already signed deals with two of India’s top telecom companies for Starlink services. However, Starlink is still waiting for regulatory approval.
While waiting for regulatory approvals and license processing, SpaceX continues to improve its Starlink services. Recently, news broke that the Elon Musk-led company has plans to launch a new Starlink dish with gigabit speeds.
