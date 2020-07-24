SpaceX Starlink launch scheduled day before ULA NASA Mars mission

SpaceX’s 10th Starlink internet satellite mission could launch just a day before a ULA Atlas V rocket is scheduled to send NASA’s Mars 2020 ‘Perseverance’ rover on its way to Mars.
Following a full month of launch delays for SpaceX’s Starlink-9 mission and a bit less than two weeks of delays for ULA’s launch of NASA’s next Mars exploration mission, both missions have converged on the same ~24-hour period. Set be the third time SpaceX launches a single Falcon 9 booster on five orbital-class missions, Falcon 9 B1051 is scheduled to launch 57 Starlink v1.0 satellites and two BlackSky Earth imaging spacecraft no earlier than (NET) 4:26 am EDT (08:26 UTC) on Wednesday, July 29th.
Barring additional delays (arguably likely for both missions), a ULA Atlas V 541 rocket is then scheduled to launch NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover NET 7:50 am EDT (11:50 UTC) on Thursday, July 30th.
On July 8th, SpaceX got the closest yet to actually launching its tenth Starlink internet satellite mission but ultimately scrubbed just a handful of minutes before launch by stormy weather. Starlink-9 was later rescheduled to July 10th and then 11th but was indefinitely delayed shortly thereafter. Ironically, SpaceX was forced to steal Starlink-9’s Falcon 9 upper stage for use on the commercial ANASIS II satellite launch for South Korea after issues were discovered in the mission’s original hardware.
Falcon 9 booster B1058 and the former Starlink-9 upper stage successfully launched the ANASIS II military commsat on July 20th, breaking a world record for fastest orbital-class rocket turnaround (i.e. time between consecutive flights).
After a flight-ready upper stage already in Florida was presumably reassigned, SpaceX is once again ready to attempt to launch Starlink-9. In an unexpected twist, so long as the beleaguered mission can escape additional delays, the Starlink launch could come barely a day before the United Launch Alliance (ULA) is scheduled to send a NASA Mars rover on its way to the Red Planet. Currently scheduled to launch ~27 hours apart. If both missions avoid further delays, it would be one of the fastest back-to-back SpaceX-ULA launches ever, requiring close cooperation between both companies, NASA, and the US military’s 45th Space Wing.
