SpaceX successful in Falcon 9 static fire test

SpaceX completed a successful Falcon 9 static fire test right as midnight struck on Thursday morning, marking a major step forward as it attempts to resume a regular launch schedule with the rocket after a mishap several weeks ago.

Nine Merlin engines were burned for roughly 10 seconds in total early on Thursday morning at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Space Launch Complex 40.

The rocket that was used for testing is likely to be the one SpaceX utilizes for its next launch as soon as it is given permission to do so by the Federal Aviation Adminsitration (FAA).

SpaceX’s next launch will use this Falcon 9 rocket for the Starlink 10-4 mission, according to SpaceflightNow. It would be the latest batch of Starlink high-speed satellites to reach low-Earth orbit.

The spaceflight company is still working through an issue that it had with a liquid oxygen leak on the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage during the Starlink 9-3 mission on July 11. SpaceX requested a public safety determination be made by the FAA the following week, as the company argued it did not present any risk to public or private property.

The FAA commented on the mishap shortly after it happened:

“The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starlink Group 9-3 mission that launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 11. The incident involved the failure of the upper-stage rocket while it was in space. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation.

A return flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. In addition, SpaceX may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements.”

The FAA said on Wednesday it is still evaluating SpaceX’s request and had not yet come to a conclusion of how it would handle the situation. On July 16, the agency explained its process for working through these types of issues:

“When a public safety determination request is received, the agency evaluates safety-critical systems, the nature and consequences of the anomaly, the adequacy of existing flight safety analysis, safety organization performance, and environmental factors. If the FAA agrees no public safety issues were involved, the operator may return to flight while the investigation remains open, provided all other license requirements are met.”

