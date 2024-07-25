By

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe believes the Tesla Model Y is a great vehicle, so great, in fact, that he admitted to owning one in a recent interview with The Verge.

However, Scaringe believes too many companies are attempting to replicate the all-electric crossover, giving a similar design, similar dimensions, worse performance, and a non-competitive price, and it is costing those companies an opportunity to set themselves apart and deliver a great product.

Scaringe is a Tesla fan and admitted in the interview that he believes the Model Y is a great vehicle. “I think it’s an awesome car. I’ve owned one before,” he said in the interview. However, he believes the EV market is so saturated with Model Y competitors that have tried to replicate the car on every level that it is potentially preventing the sector as a whole from growing.

“What I would say is the primary reason for the slowdown is there is an extreme, truly extreme, lack of choice,” Scaringe said. “If you want to spend less than $50,000 for an EV, I’d say there is a very, very small number of great products. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are highly compelling, great products, but they don’t have a lot of competition.”

Scaringe believes Tesla competitors would be better off developing a completely new product from scratch instead of working on building a car that is basically a cookie cutter of the Model Y.

“The products that are trying to compete with them more often than not, without being specific, have unfortunately replicated the package, the shape, the overall proportion of the vehicle, such that they’re not a Tesla-branded vehicle, but the side view centerline of the vehicle is almost identical to a Model Y,” Scaringe said. “The seating package is within millimeters of a Model Y, the performance is slightly worse than a Model Y.”

This is creating an influx and a saturation of what is essentially the same car. Unfortunately for competitors, consumers are going to lean toward the Tesla brand, as sales statistics have shown. The charging infrastructure, price, and overall reputation of Tesla as an EV maker will push car buyers into their arms.

If consumers are torn, Scaringe believes Tesla will get the nod.

“Maybe they wanted a true SUV and got a very car-like crossover with the Model Y. Maybe they wanted something that was a little bit bigger, but they got something that was more like the Model Y. Maybe they didn’t love the Tesla look, but it’s the best product, so they took the Model Y.”

