Starlink gets high praise from Carnival CEO: “A real game-changer”

Elon Musk’s Starlink is proving to be a real game changer for the cruise industry. This was, at least, according to recent comments from Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

In his comments, Weinstein noted that Starlink’s high speed internet connectivity has not only been beneficial to customers; it has also been beneficial to Carnival’s onboard operational systems. The CEO also stated that Carnival has completed its Starlink rollout to its entire fleet this quarter, as noted in a Cruise Industry News report.

“We completed the rollout of Starlink this quarter, another revenue uplift opportunity and a real game-changer for our onboard connectivity experience, enabling us to deliver the same high-speed Wi-Fi service available on land throughout our fleet. Not only does this technology provide our guests with more flexibility to stay connected, it enables our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and it enhances our onboard operational systems, a win-win-win,” Weinstein noted.

The Carnival CEO also stated that Starlink’s enhanced connectivity is part of the company’s efforts to improve its onboard experience even further. It has also led Carnival to reinvest in bandwidth. “We’re spending more on bandwidth than we ever have, and it’s generating outsized returns because people love the service. It’s land like and it’s something people are willing to pay for,” Weinstein said.

Carnival Corporation initially started its Starlink rollout to its fleet in December 2022. At the time, the high-speed satellite internet system was deployed only to Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises ships. Starlink’s rollout to Carnival Corporation’s other brands such as Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Cunard, P&O Cruises Australia, and P&O Cruises UK, followed later.

Starlink has so far been successful. Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line, for one, noted that it saw a strong surge in guest satisfaction after its rollout of Starlink. The same was true for Seabourn.

