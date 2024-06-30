Tesla Lathrop Megafactory is all business with Megapack production as Q2 ends

By

Tesla’s Lathrop Megafactory, which produces the company’s flagship battery storage unit, the Megapack, is all business as the second quarter of 2024 comes to a close. This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the California-based facility.

The flyover was conducted by Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness, who has long been observing the electric vehicle maker’s Fremont Factory and Lathrop Megafactory. As per the drone operator’s latest flyover, which was conducted in June 28, 2024, a total of 264 Megapack batteries could be seen in the Lathrop Megafactory’s holding lots.

The Tesla Megapack is specifically designed for grid use. As could be seen in Tesla’s official website, the flagship battery unit is currently offered in two variants: a 2-hour version that is capable of providing 1.9 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy and a 4-hour variant that offers 1 MW or power and 3.9 MWh of energy.

NEW: 264 Tesla Megapacks spotted at the Lathrop Megafactory today.



📹 by MetGod. pic.twitter.com/Av8VYq4qrp — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) June 28, 2024

The 2-hour Megapack is priced at $983,370 before taxes and installation charges and the 4-hour Megapack is priced at $915,780 before taxes and installation charges. With this in mind, it would appear that the 264 Megapacks that were present at the Lathrop Megafactory during the recent flyover are worth at least $241.5 million before installation charges.

While Tesla Energy is not as glamorous as the company’s electric vehicle business, it is a substantial part of the company that is growing at a rapid pace. During the first quarter earnings call, Elon Musk highlighted just how important the Megapack has become to Tesla’s overall operations.

“Tesla team did a great job executing in a tough environment, and energy storage deployments of Megapack, in particular, reached an all-time high in Q1, leading to record profitability for the energy business. And that looks likely to continue to increase in the quarters and years ahead. It will increase. We actually know it will, so significantly faster than the car business as we expected,” Musk said.

Watch the drone operator’s recent flyover of the Lathrop Megafactory in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Lathrop Megafactory is all business with Megapack production as Q2 ends