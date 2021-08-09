Tesla’s 2020 Impact Report shows why an “ecosystem” of products is key to addressing climate change

By

Tesla’s 2020 Impact Report highlighted a number of key aspects of the company’s business, from its plans for the future to the rationale behind its focus on developing an ecosystem of products.

Tesla stated that sustainability drives everything for Tesla, which is true not only for its products but also for its values and mission. This is one of the reasons why Tesla’s products and services are focused on transportation and energy production and storage — segments that are traditionally the most polluting in both the United States and foreign countries.

In 2020, Tesla customers helped accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by avoiding 5.0 million metric tons of CO2e emissions



With this in mind, and to achieve a true zero-emissions future, Tesla’s efforts have been focused on creating a system that could effectively address the threat of climate change using products and services that are steadily getting cleaner. This “ecosystem” approach is now taking form in Tesla, with the development of products such as battery cells and software like Autobidder.

“Climate change is reaching alarming levels globally due in large part to emissions from burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity generation. The world cannot reduce CO2 emissions without addressing both energy generation and consumption. And the world cannot address its energy habits without first directly reducing emissions in the transportation and energy sectors.

“We are designing and manufacturing a complete energy and transportation ecosystem. We not only develop the technology behind this ecosystem, but we also focus heavily on the affordability of our products that comprise it. We seek to achieve this through our R&D and software development efforts as well as through our continuous drive to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities. This is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes economic sense,” Tesla noted.

Tesla made also made it a point to highlight the fact that products like batteries, EVs, and energy storage solutions are on track to get cleaner over time. This is something that traditional products like the internal combustion engine could not match. This means that as Tesla’s products and services get cleaner, the gap between the company and its competitors is bound to only get larger.

Tesla’s 2020 Impact Report further reiterated some of the company’s most ambitious goals for the coming years. Tesla noted that it is still aiming to sell 20 million electric vehicles per year, a massive growth considering that the company was only able to sell about 500,000 vehicles last year. Tesla also aims to deploy 1,500 GWh of energy storage per year, compared to 3 GWh in 2020.

Tesla’s full 2020 Impact Report could be viewed below.

