Tesla adds 15th automaker to Supercharger access in 2025

Tesla has added the 15th automaker to the growing list of companies whose EVs can utilize the Supercharger Network this year, as BMW is the latest company to gain access to the largest charging infrastructure in the world.

BMW became the 15th company in 2025 to gain Tesla Supercharger access, after the company confirmed to its EV owners that they could use any of the more than 25,000 Supercharging stalls in North America.

Welcome @BMW owners. Download the Tesla app to charge → https://t.co/vnu0NHA7Ab — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) December 10, 2025

Advertisement -->

Newer BMW all-electric cars, like the i4, i5, i7, and iX, are able to utilize Tesla’s V3 and V4 Superchargers. These are the exact model years, via the BMW Blog:

i4: 2022-2026 model years

i5: 2024-2025 model years 2026 i5 (eDrive40 and xDrive40) after software update in Spring 2026

i7: 2023-2026 model years

iX: 2022-2025 model years 2026 iX (all versions) after software update in Spring 2026



With the expansion of the companies that gained access in 2025 to the Tesla Supercharger Network, a vast majority of non-Tesla EVs are able to use the charging stalls to gain range in their cars.

So far in 2025, Tesla has enabled Supercharger access to:

Audi

BMW

Genesis

Honda

Hyundai

Jaguar Land Rover

Kia

Lucid

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Subaru

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Drivers with BMW EVs who wish to charge at Tesla Superchargers must use an NACS-to-CCS1 adapter. In Q2 2026, BMW plans to release its official adapter, but there are third-party options available in the meantime.

They will also have to use the Tesla App to enable Supercharging access to determine rates and availability. It is a relatively seamless process.