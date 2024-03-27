Tesla starts advertising campaign on Cars.com

By

Tesla really seems to be hitting its stride with regards to its efforts to advertise its all-electric vehicles. And as per recent observations from members of the electric vehicle community, Tesla now seems to be adopting some strategic ads for people who are specifically looking for a car.

As observed by the Tesla community on X, Tesla has now started advertising on Cars.com, one of the United States’ most popular automotive classified websites, through a large ad on the site’s homepage. Cars.com is well-respected in the industry, and it attracts an average of 26.4 million unique visitors every month.

Tesla opted to focus its sponsored post on Cars.com on the Model Y crossover, the company’s best-selling car that topped worldwide vehicle sales last year. The electric vehicle maker highlighted the Model Y’s affordable price in its ad, stating that the all-electric crossover starts at just $36,490 after the federal tax credit. Clicking on the link on Cars.com’s homepage directs users to Tesla’s Model Y inventory page, where users can shop for their vehicle.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been resistant to advertisements in past years, the electric vehicle maker has steadily become more open to more traditional marketing strategies as of late. Apart from Cars.com, Tesla has also been observed to be running several advertising campaigns on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube. Dedicated Tesla ads on Google Search have also been observed by EV community members.

Interestingly enough, some of Tesla’s advertisements are not even posted by the company itself, at least to a point. This could be seen in Rivian’s observed advertising campaign on Instagram, which promotes the company’s access to the Tesla Supercharger Network. Such campaigns, thanks to the growing number of adoptees to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), ultimately help highlight the fact that the EV maker’s vehicles are well supported by a robust rapid charging infrastructure.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla starts advertising campaign on Cars.com