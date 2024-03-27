Tesla Optimus price to be less than $25k-$30k over time: Elon Musk

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reiterated an ambitious target for the company’s humanoid robot. As per Musk in a recent post on X, he still thinks that the Tesla Optimus price would be around half of a car. Considering that Tesla’s most popular car today, the Model Y, starts at $43,990 in the United States, the CEO seems to be hinting at a price of less than $25,000-$30,000 for Optimus.

One of Musk’s recent comments about the Optimus’s price came as a response to ARK Invest’s Sam Korus, who pondered if the manufacturing ramp of a humanoid robot could be several times that of a vehicle. The Tesla CEO noted that while the complexity per unit mass is much higher with humanoid robots, he still believes that the cost of a robot would be around half of a vehicle.

Complexity per unit mass is much higher with humanoid robots, but still I think it ends up costing less than half of a car — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

And in a response to a Tesla owner who inquired if Optimus would cost about $25,000 to $30,000, Musk noted that it would be “less over time.” This hints that the Tesla Bot, at least in the long term, could very well be an affordable product that is attainable to a significant number of consumers.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has hinted at an affordable price point for Optimus. During his appearance on TED in April 2022, Musk estimated that there will be rapid growth in the usefulness of Optimus around 2025. At the time, Musk also noted that the he thinks the Tesla Bot’s cost is “actually not going to be crazy high, like less than a car.”

Less over time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

And in AI Day 2022, Tesla revealed a number of key characteristics for Optimus. These include 28 structural actuators that help its body achieve over 200 degrees of freedom. Its hands will also have 11 degrees of freedom, allowing Optimus to move its hands very similarly to a human. At the time, Musk hinted that the Tesla Bot would cost less than the company’s electric cars as well, or around less than $20,000. Considering Musk’s recent comments, Tesla may still be aiming for a sub-$20,000 target price for Optimus.

Optimus might be a very complex product, but its contributions could be notable. Musk, during his TED appearance, noted that the first Optimus units that Tesla would deploy would be for “jobs that are dangerous, boring, repetitive, and things people don’t want to do.” Musk has also hinted at the idea of using Optimus to help people in their homes.

Tesla Optimus price to be less than $25k-$30k over time: Elon Musk