Tesla battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) made it to Time’s list of 100 Most Influential Companies 2023. The China-based company has become one of the biggest names in the battery supply chain and continues to innovate despite its success.

“Based in Fujian, China, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) is the world’s largest EV-battery maker and the one to beat in battery tech. This spring, it started mass-­producing the new Qilin battery, which can extend EV range to 600 miles on a single charge,” said the Time’s piece.

Last year, CATL launched Qilin, the third generation of the company’s cell-to-pack (CTP) technology. The company claims its Qilin battery has record-breaking volume utilization efficiency of 72% and an energy density of up to 255Wh/kg. CATL stated that the Qilin battery can deliver around 620 miles of range.

“In April, it unveiled new technology for a semi-solid-state lithium battery it says will store nearly twice as much energy as the best ones on the market today, further expanding EV range and bringing electric passenger planes closer. Most groundbreaking innovations come with caveats that commercial development is years off, but CATL says this one will be in production in six months,” Time Magazine noted.

The Chinese battery supplier is expanding production in China by constructing another cell manufacturing facility outside of Shanghai. In March 2023, CATL reported its 2022 earnings, revealing that the company significantly increased its overall income compared to the prior year.

