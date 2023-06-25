Tesla Model S gets new landing page worthy of its flagship status

By

Tesla has updated the Model S’ landing page with a new video featuring several compelling aspects of the all-electric full-sized sedan. The video highlighted several functions of the Model S, from its steering yoke and swiveling display to its generous cargo space.

Tesla featured some of its new innovations on the video for the Model S’ new landing page. The flagship sedan, for example, could be briefly seen parking at a Supercharger V4 stall. Its rear display which was showcased streaming a video of SpaceX’s Starship also had bezels that were notably thinner than those that were equipped in the Model S’ Plaid’s initial production units.

The Tesla Model S is the vehicle that really proved that an all-electric car could be objectively better than comparable combustion-powered vehicles. But today, the Model S is eclipsed by its more affordable and popular stablemates, the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan. This is evident in the sales numbers of the Model S and Model X, both of which are very small compared to the Model 3 and Model Y.

NEWS: @Tesla now shows a cool new video when you visit the Model S order page, highlighting some of the cars best features. pic.twitter.com/lbwhLV636T — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 24, 2023

While the Model S Plaid is Tesla’s best-performing vehicle today, one could not be faulted for thinking that the flagship sedan does not seem to be too much of a priority for the EV maker. As per Tesla’s recent updates, the Model S could not even be ordered in pure Right Hand Drive territories today, as the company exclusively produces Left Hand Drive Model S and Model X units.

This is one of the reasons why the Model S’ new landing page seems like an optimistic update for the all-electric sedan. After all, it’s quite nice to see Tesla giving some love to the car which really proved that EVs are legitimate contenders in the general auto segment. Plus, the fact that only the Model S has been given a video on its landing page is a nice touch, as it gives the car some treatment worthy of its flagship status.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model S gets new landing page worthy of its flagship status