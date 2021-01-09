Elon Musk donates to Barstool Fund in support of small business relief fund

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has donated to Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which aims to help small businesses survive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barstool founder Portnoy Tweeted late on Friday night that Musk was officially donating to the fund on behalf of the Musk Foundation. “Glad to have @elonmusk and the Musk Foundation’s support,” Portnoy shared.

BREAKING: Glad to have @elonmusk and the Musk Foundation's support. This will help us continue to support more small businesses. #barstoolfund — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 9, 2021

After the announcement, Portnoy shared that Musk’s donation was followed by other high-profile names, including Green Bay Packers QB and NFL MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers, who contributed $500,000.

The Barstool Fund was setup amidst the global pandemic to assist local businesses in keeping their doors open. Even though the fund was set up less than a month ago, the fundraiser has rallied over $20 million in donations, which is certainly enough to keep plenty of doors open.

Data from Yelp shows that 60% of business that have closed during the pandemic have closed because of slowing business operations. While many local and State governments within the United States have enforced stay-home orders, dine-in service has been terminated in many regions. This has effectively eliminated many employees from small businesses, which have suffered tremendously since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Barstool’s official website suggests that over 98 businesses have been able to keep their doors open during the pandemic due to the fund.

It is not the first time Musk and Portnoy have interacted. In May 2020, after the Tesla CEO’s vocal discontent over the California government’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, Portnoy Tweeted a video expressing similar views to Musk’s. Musk stated that Portnoy should run for political office, and supported the Barstool CEO’s points.

Well said! Please run for office. The politicians & unelected bureaucrats who stole our liberty should be tarred, feathered & thrown out of town! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2020

Musk recently obtained the title of “World’s Richest Person” earlier this week on Thursday, following Tesla stock’s astronomical run over the past year. Musk, who had little interest in his new label, is giving back to the struggling communities of small-time America.

