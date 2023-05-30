Tesla China sees 12,800 insurance registrations in May’s fourth week

By

It appears that Tesla China is on track to achieve another strong quarter. As per local industry watchers, the American electric vehicle maker appears to have seen 12,800 insurance registrations in the fourth week of May, a 25% increase from the previous week.

Tesla’s estimated results for May’s fourth week are impressive, especially considering that the third week, which saw 10,200 insurance registrations, was already quite notable. Tesla watchers also observed that the past week represented an improvement over the first quarter’s eighth week.

$TSLA 🇨🇳insured regs for week 8 (May 22-28) came in at 12,800 veh., the best week so far in 2023, well above last week and higher than the same week in Q1/23. $TSLA Q2 China deliveries on track for another record quarter (Q1 137K), see chart number 3

🔥 https://t.co/HOLTRi5ixQ pic.twitter.com/XZqnQvHHid — Berlinergy (@Berlinergy) May 30, 2023

Tesla China’s insurance registrations saw a notable rise in the past couple of weeks. For context, the electric vehicle maker saw 5,928 registrations in the first week of May, and 9,990 registrations the following week. So far, Tesla China has seen about 38,918 insurance registrations for the month of May.

Tesla China’s impressive weekly numbers come amidst CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing visit to the country. As per recent reports, Musk had recently met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted in a release that Gang and Musk talked about the country and its business opportunities, especially for international companies like Tesla.

Tesla MIC weekly insured units

✴️22-28 May: 12.8K

(LIXIANG microblog) https://t.co/1ojYZD2hgl — Moneyball (@MoneybaII_R) May 30, 2023

Musk also reportedly highlighted that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined, much like Siamese Twins. With this in mind, Musk noted that he does not support a “decoupling” of the two countries. He also noted that he is willing to expand Tesla’s business presence in China.

The CEO and the Foreign Minister have met in the past, and they have developed some pretty good rapport with each other. On March 2022, for example, the Minister noted that he had an inspiring conversation with Elon Musk about cars, space, the brain, and the meaning of life on Earth. He also posted his congratulations to Tesla when Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth production vehicle.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sees 12,800 insurance registrations in May’s fourth week