Elon Musk confirms inspiration behind Tesla Robovan design

The Tesla Cybertruck was a vehicle with so much shock factor that the Robovan, which does not even look like it has wheels, was almost not surprising at all. With such design comes a lot of criticism and mockery, of course, as the Robovan still looks quite unlike any other vehicle on the road today. But as per Elon Musk, the Robovan’s appearance was inspired by some of the most stunning machines ever made.

Being a fully autonomous vehicle, the Robovan does not have a windshield, nor does it have a driver’s cockpit. It’s essentially an aerodynamic box with a large space for seating inside. Musk assured the attendees of “We, Robot” that the Robovan’s production version would really look like the vehicle that made its appearance at the event.

Futuristic Art Deco Bus pic.twitter.com/4DDqJtGATU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

In a later post on X, Musk described the Robovan as a “futuristic art deco bus.” The post incited a lot of responses on social media, with many asking the CEO about the inspiration for the vehicle’s design. Musk was pretty open in his response, stating that the Robovan was inspired by Art Deco trains, which became popular in the 1930s. The CEO’s comment seems accurate as the Robovan features similar design cues to Art Deco trains like the Mercury from 1936.

Art Deco trains — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

The Tesla Robovan may not look like any other production vehicle on the road today, but this is likely by design. As noted by industry watchers on social media, Tesla appears to have designed the Robovan to work in various areas, from public roads to Boring Company tunnels. If deployed on systems like the Las Vegas Loop, for example, the Robovan would likely be able to accommodate large numbers of passengers due to its size and 20-person capacity.

🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

While social media users have expressed concerns about the Robovan’s capability to handle potholes and other imperfections on the road, CEO Elon Musk has noted on X that the upcoming vehicle would be fitted with an automatic load-leveling suspension system that raises or lowers the Robovan based on smooth or bumpy road conditions. This should make the vehicle quite comfortable on public roads.

Elon Musk confirms inspiration behind Tesla Robovan design