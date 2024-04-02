Tesla China ends Q1 2024 on a strong note with 17.3k insurance registrations

By

Tesla China’s estimated domestic vehicle sales ended the first quarter of 2024 on a strong note. As per industry watchers, Tesla China saw 17,300 new vehicle insurance registrations for the week of March 25-March 31 — the highest in 2024 so far.

For context, Tesla China’s insurance registrations in March were tracked at 12,500 during the week of February 25-March 3 and 13,200 registrations in the week of March 4-March 10. Registrations dropped to 12,300 in the week of March 11-March 17, before rebounding to 13,200 registrations in the week of March 18-March 24.

With this in mind, it would appear that the electric vehicle maker saw a spike in its domestic vehicle sales during the final days of March. This also means that Tesla China saw its strongest local vehicle sales in the year so far last week. Overall, industry watchers have estimated that Tesla China’s numbers this 2024 are down 2.0% year-over-year.

Wall Street veteran and Tesla bull Gary Black of The Future Fund, LLC has estimated that Tesla China’s insured registrations for the first quarter of 2024 were likely at 133,700 vehicles, which is a bit lower than last year but still fairly satisfactory. Hopefully, Tesla China’s current lineup, which is primarily comprised of the upgraded Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, could continue to establish its place as a key player in the country’s electric vehicle sector.

Tesla China is seeing a lot of competition from local EV makers in the country, but the company seems confident that it could continue to attract customers. Even with affordable and promising competitors like the Xiaomi SU7 being unveiled, Tesla China has implemented a price increase on the Model Y, its best-selling car in the country.

Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the country’s automotive market can be inferred from new vehicle insurance registrations. These registrations are tracked by industry watchers in China and are even reported weekly by automotive companies such as Li Auto on Chinese social media platforms.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.cDon ‘t give us a heads up.

Tesla China ends Q1 2024 on a strong note with 17.3k insurance registrations