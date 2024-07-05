By

Tesla China’s order page for its two Giga Shanghai-made vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y, indicate that the wait times for the all-electric sedan and crossover have been reduced. The update was observed by industry watchers earlier this week.

As could be seen in Tesla’s order page for the reengineered Model 3 sedan, the vehicle is currently listed with a wait time of 1-4 weeks. This is true for all the reengineered Model 3’s variants, the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), the Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), and the recently launched Model 3 Performance.

The Giga Shanghai-made Model Y, on the other hand, is currently listed with an estimated wait time of 1-3 weeks. This estimated timeframe is also true for the all-electric crossover’s three variants, the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), the Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), and the Performance.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, the reengineered Tesla Model 3 and the Model Y were previously listed with an estimated delivery time of 1-6 weeks. As noted by the publication, the last time that the wait time for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y was listed at just 1-4 weeks was December 2022.

Tesla China has not explained the reason behind the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y’s reduced wait times, but speculations suggest that this may be due to the company’s focus on pushing vehicle sales to the domestic market. That being said, Tesla China’s domestic sales in 2024 are lagging 2023’s numbers, so the company may be looking to push more vehicles in China to reduce the gap between this year and last year’s local sales.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD starts at RMB 231,900 ($31,900), the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD variant starts at RMB 271,900 ($37,400), and the newly-launched Model 3 Performance starts at RMB 335,900 ($46,200). The Tesla Model Y, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 249,900 ($34,380), RMB 290,900 ($40,000), and RMB 354,900 ($48,820), for the RWD, Long Range Dual Motor AWD, and Performance variants, respectively.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China’s Model 3 and Model Y see shorter wait times