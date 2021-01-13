Tesla China steps up marketing on Model 3 as competition heats up

Tesla China is evidently stepping up its marketing campaign for the Model 3 as competition in the country becomes more robust. While the Model 3 was the most popular EV in China in 2020, there is a healthy stream of competition as 2021 rolls around, and Tesla is sharing official company videos of the updates it made to its most popular sedan as a way to convince car buyers to purchase their vehicles over others.

Tesla refreshed the Model 3 in late 2020, adding several new features like the highly-popular chrome delete look, a power liftgate, a new center console, wireless charging, and metal steering wheel scroll wheels. Tesla’s most popular car required a slight update, and Tesla took it to the next level with several cosmetic and functional fixes that won over many members of the community.

While the Tesla-loyal followers shared the updates on social media as they were recognized, the company is now taking the operation into its own hands, and @Tesla__Mania on Twitter showed that its Chinese sector has produced a new video that officially reveals all of the changes.

Official Tesla video showing new features of updated Model 3 pic.twitter.com/ZU6rCWuqGi — ⚡️特拉风🦔T☰SLA mania⚡️ (@Tesla__Mania) January 13, 2021

While the details have been public knowledge for some time, Tesla could be recognizing that Chinese competition is robust as the country holds the world’s largest automotive market. The Model 3 was China’s most popular EV in 2020, but it didn’t lead every month. In November, the GM-built Wuling HongGuang Mini EV was the most popular electric car in the country. It sold 33,094 units, while the Model 3 took second, but lagged behind by nearly 11,500 units, the EV Sales Blog says.

While Tesla still dominated the overall EV market share with 11% from Model 3 alone, there is still room for improvement, which fits the company’s theme of constant growth. China, in many ways, is looked at as Tesla’s key to global domination in the electric vehicle transition because of its massive market. With so many cars in China on the road on a daily basis, if Tesla can find a way to tap into its market with affordability and next-level tech, the automaker can hold global domination moving forward, just like it has for years.

Even though Tesla does not have an advertising campaign or has ever invested in expensive TV commercials, it has taken a slightly different approach in China compared to the U.S. The company launched a “driving school,” fit with a DJ and showroom parties in 2019.

In the U.S., Tesla has launched a few videos of some of its vehicle features, but it has always shied away from an explicit advertising campaign. In fact, before the company’s most recent Shareholder Meeting on September 22, 2020, one of the seven key agenda items had to do with launching a paid advertising effort. The board’s recommendations stated it was “against” the effort. Musk also said that money that would be spent on advertising should go back into the product, and it seems that, in the big picture, Tesla really has no intentions of changing that.

Tesla does not advertise or pay for endorsements. Instead, we use that money to make the product great. https://t.co/SsrfOq1Xyc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2019

Regardless, a few short videos of the Model 3’s new features might let some of the less-aware consumers see what the advantages of driving a Tesla are. In turn, it could lead to a more robust market share in China moving forward. As the Model Y also ramps up production and Tesla prepares for deliveries, the company is sitting pretty for the future. It even plans to release some “China-inspired” designs in the coming years and is looking to hire a design director to take charge of the project.