Tesla China initiates recall for over 26k Model 3 and Model Y to address heat pump issue

Tesla China has initiated a recall for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y over the vehicles’ possible heat pump issue, which could result in a degradation of windshield defrost performance. A total of 26,047 China-made Model 3 and Model Y are affected by the recall.

As per an announcement from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), a total of 12,003 Model 3 and 14,044 Model Y are affected by the heat pump recall. Vehicles that are affected by the potential issue are manufactured between December 28,2020, and January 15, 2022.

Following is the SAMR’s announcement and explanation of Tesla China’s recent recall of the Model 3 and Model Y.

“A few days ago, Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. recently filed a recall plan with the State Administration of Market Supervision and Administration in accordance with the requirements of the Defective Vehicle Product Recall Management Regulations and the Implementation Measures of the Defective Vehicle Product Recall Management Regulations. From now on, some domestic Model 3 (12,003 units) and Model Y (14,044 units) electric vehicles produced between December 28, 2020 and January 15, 2022 are recalled, totaling 26,047 units.

“The electronic expansion valve of the heat pump in some vehicles within the scope of this recall will move slightly when positioned, because the software (version 2021.44 to 2021.44.30.6) does not have a corrective function, which may cause the valve to partially open in the long term, the heat pump compressor to stop working and the heating function in the car to fail. In the above state, especially when the temperature outside the car is below -10 degrees, the windshield defrost system does not operate to achieve the defrost effect required by the relevant national regulations, and the defrost function decreases to adversely affect the driver’s vision, thus increasing the risk of collision when the vehicle is driven in cold weather, which is a safety hazard.

“Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will carry out software upgrades for the vehicles within the recall area through the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology, users do not need to go to the store to complete the recall; for vehicles that cannot be recalled through the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology, Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will contact the relevant users through the Tesla service center to upgrade the software for the vehicle free of charge to eliminate safety hazards.”

Similar to Tesla’s fix for the issue in the United States and Canada, the Model 3 and Model Y’s heat pump issue would be fixed through an over-the-air software update. That being said, the SAMR highlighted that while waiting for the heat pump fix, Tesla owners affected by the recall should make it a point to drive their vehicles with extreme caution. Tesla China would also be informing owners who are affected by the issue through registered mail, email, and other means. Tesla owners may also call the company’s China hotline to get information about the ongoing recall.

