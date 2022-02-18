Elon Musk’s Boring Company submits plans for 6.2-mile Loop system in Miami

By

It appears that Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Company, is looking to secure its next big project. As per a recent report, The Boring Company has submitted a proposal to build the North Miami Beach Loop, a 6.2-mile transport tunnel system in Miami, FL. The proposed system would feature seven stations along State Road 826, between the Golden Glades Transit Center and Sunny Isles Beach.

The project was initially reported by Insider, which was able to view the tunneling startup’s proposal. The Boring Company seems to be aiming for a larger scale Loop system this time around, with the startup noting that the proposed tunnels should be able to transport over 7,500 passengers per hour. When scaled, the North Miami Beach Loop could be scaled to accomodate over 15,000 commuters per hour.

Similar to The Boring Company’s other projects like the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, the cost of the Miami tunnels is quite attractive. The tunneling startup estimated that the proposed project would cost around $185-$220 million. The Boring Company also expects the construction of the 6.2-mile system to take less than three years if the project’s permitting process does not get held up in red tape.

The North Miami Beach Loop is open for expansion, just like the Vegas Loop, which is currently under construction. Among these potential extensions is a 3-mile connection to Hard Rock Stadium, as well as a 1.8-mile link to the Florida International University Biscayne Campus.

The system’s cost and its potential to help reduce traffic congestion in the area are among the reasons why Miami Beach is considering the Boring Company’s proposal. North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph noted in a statement to the publication that both commuters and visitors to the area would likely benefit from the North Miami Beach Loop since it connects the city center to the beach.

“We have a lot of traffic congestion, and this would be a way of alleviating a great deal of that traffic,” he said, adding that the Boring Company’s estimated cost per mile of the North Miami Beach Loop will be a “fraction of what is seen in other types of mass transit projects proposed in South Florida, while the construction would not be as disruptive to the local economy.”

For now, the Miami Beach Commissioner noted that efforts are underway to secure funding for the proposed project. The city is currently seeking funding from regional, state, and federal governments. Considering the relatively low cost of the North Miami Beach Loop, however, there seems to be a fair chance that the project may see some notable interest. Traditional solutions that span 6.2 miles, after all, typically cost significantly more than The Boring Company’s $185-$220 million estimate.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company submits plans for 6.2-mile Loop system in Miami