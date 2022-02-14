Tesla recall for heater and defroster systems issued by Transport Canada

By

Transport Canada issued a recall for the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Model S on February 3, 2022, the agency told Teslarati recently. The recall was issued after the agency discovered an issue with the heat system in certain Tesla vehicles.

Transport Canada reported that a little over 2,084 Tesla vehicles were affected by the recall. The recall affects 2021 and 2022 Model 3s and Model Ys. It also affects 2020, 2021, and 2022 Model S vehicles. According to the report: “Certain vehicles could have a loss of cabin heating in cold temperatures. If this happens, the windshield defrost and defog system may not work properly.”

The primary safety risk occurs when the defrost or defog system does not work properly, making it difficult for the driver to see through the windshield. Transport Canada reported that “reduced visibility could increase the risk of a crash.”

The agency noted that the issue only affected Tesla cars with firmware release 2021.44 through 2021.44.30.6. Transport Canada informed Teslarati that Tesla must notify current owners about the problem within 60 days of notifying the agency. It continues to examine complaints involving the heater and defroster performance on Tesla Models.

As of February 1, the agency has received 171 consumer complaints concerning the performance of heating, ventilation, and air condition system (HVAC) during cold weather conditions in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Transport Canada opened a defect investigation at the Issue Assessment level concerning Tesla on January 5, 2022, after it received six consumer complaints about HVAC systems in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a similar recall in the United States. The US regulator noted in its Safety Recall Report that a Tesla software error caused some of its cars’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, adversely affecting their defrosting capabilities.

