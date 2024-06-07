Tesla China rolls out more detailed maps, Auto Park improvements, and more

By

Tesla China has rolled out a new update for its customers in China. The update introduces a number of improvements to qualified vehicles in the country, including a new UI, more detailed maps, and updates to features like Auto Park, among others. The improvements were outlined by the company in post on local social media platform Weibo.

As noted by Tesla China in its Weibo post, its recent over-the-air software update includes functions and improved features that would require drivers to rely less on their mobile devices and smartphone apps. “Smart, more practical. The magic of OTA brings a billion new experiences. A technological shock that has no limits. Starting from choosing a Tesla, this time, the cell phone holder can really be taken down,” Tesla wrote in its post.

Immediately noticeable in Tesla China’s new update are more detailed navigation maps. Interestingly enough, Tesla did not indicate the provider of its improved mapping system on its cars, though local reports have noted that the electric vehicle maker is using Baidu Maps V20. Baidu Maps V20 provides detailed lane-level navigation, which industry watchers estimate could help Tesla in its push to roll out Full Self-Driving (FSD) into the Chinese market.

When Baidu announced its Maps V20 system last April, the company noted that Tesla and Huawei were among its clients, as noted in a Reuters report. Baidu also noted that its Maps V20 provides detailed road information and lane recommendations to make driving safer. Overall, the use of Baidu Maps V20 in Tesla’s fleet was welcomed by drivers in China, some of whom have complained in the past that the company’s previous in-car navigation has room for improvement.

Tesla is among China’s primary players in the all-electric vehicle segment, though the company is facing a lot of competition from domestic players. Amidst such a competitive segment, Tesla watchers are expecting FSD to be a critical advantage in the domestic Chinese market. So far, Tesla’s efforts to bring FSD to China seem to be making progress, as suggested last month when reports emerged stating that the company was preparing to register the advanced driver-assist system with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

FSD’s capability to navigate inner city streets without human intervention has the potential to provide Tesla with a notable edge in the domestic Chinese market. Even in China’s mature EV sector, after all, many of Tesla’s rivals are only offering systems that are comparable to Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, not FSD.

