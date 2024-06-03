Tesla owner thanks FSD (Supervised) 12.3.6 for avoiding potential collision

By

A Tesla owner is thanking FSD (Supervised) 12.3.6 after a close encounter with what appears to be a very inattentive driver. Footage of the incident was shared on social media platform X.

As per Tesla owner and FSD user @CyberMikeOG, he was driving at around 5:40 a.m. in the morning when another driver pulled out onto a westbound roadway and turned right into his lane. It was unclear why the other driver drove into the Tesla owner’s lane, but in a regular vehicle without FSD, such an incident would have required the driver to respond quickly to the situation. Otherwise, a collision would have occurred.

FSD12.3.6 (Supervised) saved me this morning at 5:40am from a potential head on collision. A driver pulled out onto a west bound roadway and turned right into my lane. My car quickly moved over as if nothing was wrong and continued in my lane. I believe they were intoxicated.… pic.twitter.com/0F01BgGDLm — ⭕️ CyberMike ⭕️ (@CyberMikeOG) June 2, 2024

Fortunately for the Tesla owner, FSD (Supervised) 12.3.6 responded to the other driver before a manual intervention was required. As could be seen in the Teslacam footage of the incident, the advanced driver-assist system smoothly avoided the oncoming vehicle before quickly moving back into its original lane. In a way, FSD (Supervised) 12.3.6 moved how one would expect an attentive and restrained driver to respond to such a situation.

The Tesla owner shared his thoughts on the incident in a post on X. “FSD 12.3.6 (Supervised) saved me this morning at 5:40 a.m. from a potential head-on collision. A driver pulled out onto a westbound roadway and turned right into my lane. My car quickly moved over as if nothing was wrong and continued in my lane. I believe they were intoxicated. Could not get a license, but I’m grateful for Tesla and its team of engineers for making a product that will save millions of lives,” the Tesla owner wrote.

While critics would probably note that FSD (Supervised) 12.3.6’s maneuver was something any alert driver could perform, it would be difficult to deny the fact that the presence of the advanced driver-assist system benefitted the Tesla owner in this particular situation. Granted, the Tesla owner could have manually avoided the oncoming car, but one could argue that FSD (Supervised) 12.3.6 added an extra layer of safety for the EV driver in this particular instance.

That extra layer of safety, at least in some instances, can make a true difference when it comes to avoiding accidents on the road.

