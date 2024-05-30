Tesla preparing to register FSD in China: report

By

Tesla may be taking some steps toward the highly anticipated release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) in China. As per a recent report from Reuters, the electric vehicle maker is reportedly making preparations to register FSD with authorities in the country.

Citing three people reportedly familiar with the matter, Reuters noted that Tesla’s efforts to register FSD with authorities are part of the company’s efforts to roll out the advanced driver-assist system this year. The publication’s sources also claimed that Tesla is looking to roll out a subscription-based model for FSD in China as well.

If Tesla is successful in registering FSD with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, company employees will likely start testing the advanced driver-assist system on the country’s public roads. The addition of FSD will likely allow Tesla to gain more users in China, especially since until today, only basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot are available for use in the country.

Basic Autopilot comes free with every Tesla order in China today, and it includes Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer. Enhanced Autopilot, which is available as an RMB 32,000 ($4,400) option, introduces more advanced features like Navigate on Autopilot and Auto Lane Change. Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot offer a lot of convenience for drivers, but they do not have FSD’s flagship feature — Autopilot on City Streets.

FSD’s capability to navigate inner city streets would likely be a game-changer for Tesla and could give the company’s vehicles an edge in the market. Even in China’s mature electric vehicle sector, after all, many of Tesla’s competitors are offering systems comparable to Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot, not FSD.

With FSD also being released in China, Tesla could potentially gain even more users for its advanced driver-assist system. It could also make the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover more attractive to consumers. As of the week ending May 26, 2024, Tesla’s domestic sales in China are estimated to be down 3.3% year-over-year, as per estimates from industry insiders.

