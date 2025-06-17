Tesla China roars back with highest vehicle registrations this Q2 so far

Tesla China saw a notable rise in new vehicle registrations in the week of June 9 to 15, 2025. During the week, Tesla China’s registrations saw an impressive 80% week-over-week increase, resulting in the electric vehicle maker posting its highest insurance registration figures this Q2 so far.

Tesla China Roars Back

During the week ending June 15, 2025, Tesla China saw 15,500 insurance registrations. This represents an 80% increase from the previous week’s 8,640 units. This is also the highest number of registrations that Tesla has posted in China for the past ten weeks, as noted in a CNEV Post report. In China, 15.5k Tesla insurance registrations were reported for the week of June 9 to 15. 🇨🇳



The week is up 79.5% from last week and +32.5% year-over-year. The quarter is -3.1% QoQ and -16.6% YoY. This quarter is -40.1% vs. 24Q4 the best quarter after 11 weeks. Third highest… pic.twitter.com/xtbgxJw0CZ— Roland Pircher (@piloly) June 17, 2025

Tesla watchers have observed that the electric vehicle maker’s 80% week-over-week growth was the most notable among Chinese EV brands. Following Tesla was Xpeng, which saw a 52% week-over-week growth to 6,400 registrations, and Nio, which saw a 9.3% week-over-week increase to 4,700 registrations.

Tesla China does not report its weekly vehicle registration figures, though the company’s overall performance in the Chinese auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registration data. Fortunately, these registrations are closely tracked and reported by industry watchers, as well as automakers like Li Auto. $TSLA

Retail volume trends for Chinese EV brands

(June 9-15, 2025)



• Tesla : +80% (15.5k)

• Xpeng : +52% (6.4k)

• Nio : +9.3% (4.7k)

• LiAuto : -4.8% (7.9k)

• Leap : 0% (8.8k)

• Zeeker : 0% (3.2k)



Tesla China delivered 15.5k vehicles to customers this week, the highest… pic.twitter.com/AUzpXgWuIc— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) June 17, 2025

Tesla Model Y Impact

Industry watchers estimate that Tesla China was able to deliver 11,200 new Model Y units to customers in the week ending June 15. This represents a week-over-week improvement of about 85% from the previous week. This bodes well for the revamped all-electric crossover, as it suggests that demand for the vehicle remains strong.

The new Model Y is Tesla’s highest volume seller. Thus, it would not be a surprise if the company’s numbers this Q2 2025 end up relying on the sales figures of the revamped all-electric crossover. Fortunately, Tesla has two more weeks before the quarter ends, which should be enough to increase its quarterly sales numbers to a notable degree.

Tesla’s domestic sales in China totaled 38,588 units in May, down 30% year-over-year but up 34% percent from April, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). In the same month, Giga Shanghai also exported 23,074 vehicles in May.