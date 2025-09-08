Tesla China sales rise 48% quarter over quarter in August

Tesla China’s retail sales showed a rebound in August, rising 48.1% compared to May, the second month of the previous quarter, and 41% compared to July 2025.

The automaker sold 57,152 vehicles locally, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), while Giga Shanghai sold 83,192 units wholesale during the month.

Tesla’s wholesale deliveries

August 2025 marked Tesla China’s best wholesale month of 2025 so far. Giga Shanghai recorded 83,192 wholesale units in August, up 22.6% from July’s 67,886 units. Of these, 24,304 were Model 3 sedans and 58,888 were Model Ys, with 26,040 vehicles exported.

The Model Y remained Tesla's standout product in China, accounting for 69% of local sales and ranking as the country's second best-selling vehicle.



• Market share is 18 basis points or 7% above the 3-month trailing average of 2.7%

• Tesla 9th best-selling brand

Tesla sold 57,152 cars in China in August.



In August, Giga Shanghai sold 83,192 cars in total, of which 24,304 were Model 3s and 58,888 were Model Ys. A total of 26,040 cars were exported.

Balancing growth against year-over-year declines

While August showed strong sequential gains, Tesla’s sales in China remain 10% lower compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date, Tesla is also down 7% against 2024 levels. That being said, over the past three months, sales have grown 12.6% compared to March through May, highlighting improved momentum in the second half of the year, as per industry estimates.

A notable portion of this momentum could very well be attributed to the introduction of the Tesla Model Y L, an extended wheelbase six-seat version of the Model Y, which also happens to be the company’s best-selling vehicle. The Model Y L’s domestic deliveries in China are already starting, so it would be interesting to see where the company’s results are in the final month of the third quarter.