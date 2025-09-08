News
Tesla China sales rise 48% quarter over quarter in August
The automaker sold 57,152 vehicles locally, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
Tesla China’s retail sales showed a rebound in August, rising 48.1% compared to May, the second month of the previous quarter, and 41% compared to July 2025.
The automaker sold 57,152 vehicles locally, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), while Giga Shanghai sold 83,192 units wholesale during the month.
Tesla’s wholesale deliveries
August 2025 marked Tesla China’s best wholesale month of 2025 so far. Giga Shanghai recorded 83,192 wholesale units in August, up 22.6% from July’s 67,886 units. Of these, 24,304 were Model 3 sedans and 58,888 were Model Ys, with 26,040 vehicles exported.
The Model Y remained Tesla’s standout product in China, accounting for 69% of local sales and ranking as the country’s second best-selling vehicle. The brand itself was ninth among all automakers in August, which is impressive considering the company’s BEV-only lineup.
Balancing growth against year-over-year declines
While August showed strong sequential gains, Tesla’s sales in China remain 10% lower compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date, Tesla is also down 7% against 2024 levels. That being said, over the past three months, sales have grown 12.6% compared to March through May, highlighting improved momentum in the second half of the year, as per industry estimates.
A notable portion of this momentum could very well be attributed to the introduction of the Tesla Model Y L, an extended wheelbase six-seat version of the Model Y, which also happens to be the company’s best-selling vehicle. The Model Y L’s domestic deliveries in China are already starting, so it would be interesting to see where the company’s results are in the final month of the third quarter.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms Tesla has never shown Optimus V3 design yet
Optimus is a cornerstone of the company’s pursuit towards sustainable abundance.
Elon Musk has clarified that the next iteration of Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus V3, has yet to be revealed publicly. His comments were posted on social media platform on X as Tesla enthusiasts discussed recent images of Optimus V2 and V2.5.
Musk’s comment followed a recent video shared by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, which showed Musk demonstrating an updated Optimus prototype equipped with Grok AI.
Updated Optimus V2
The short video posted by Benioff showed a gold-colored Optimus unit answering questions through Tesla’s Grok AI assistant and taking tentative steps. The addition of Grok suggests Tesla is seeking to integrate conversational AI directly into Optimus, expanding its potential applications beyond mechanical movement to include workplace and consumer interaction.
The Optimus in the video was quite different from the V2 units that have been showcased by the company in the past. Its hands looked more human (though they appeared to be mannequin placeholders) and its body was painted gold. In a follow-up post, the official Tesla Optimus account teased the updated design with functional hands with the caption “I’ve been working on my figure.”
Future versions
It was then no surprise that some in the Tesla community had the impression that the refined version of the prototype featured in the new images was Optimus V3. With its more advanced hands, forearms, and sleek new paint job, after all, the unit could very well be a whole new evolution of the humanoid robot. As per Musk, however, this was not the case.
In a response to an X user who compared the progress of Optimus to Starship’s Raptor V1, V2, and V3 engines, the CEO clarified that Tesla has not shown Optimus V3 yet. He also noted that the new images of the humanoid robot were of Optimus V2.5. “We haven’t shown Optimus V3 yet. It is sublime. The second two images are V2 and V2.5,” Musk wrote in his response.
Optimus plays a huge role in Tesla’s future, with the robot expected to be a high-volume product that is a cornerstone of the company’s pursuit towards sustainable abundance. Elon Musk’s 2025 pay package also directly involves Optimus, with one of his targets being the delivery of 1 million Optimus robots.
Elon Musk
SpaceX to expand Central Texas facility with $8M Bastrop project
Bastrop is already the site of several Elon Musk-led ventures.
SpaceX is set to expand its presence in Central Texas with an $8 million project to enlarge its Bastrop facility, as per state filings.
The 80,000-square-foot addition, which is scheduled to begin construction on September 24 and wrap in early January 2026, was registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and initially reported by My San Antonio.
New investment
Bastrop is already the site of several Elon Musk-led ventures. The upcoming expansion will extend SpaceX’s office at 858 FM 1209, near Starlink’s operations and The Boring Company’s facilities. Just down the road, X is housed in the Hyperloop Plaza at 865 FM 1209.
SpaceX’s expansion reflects a steady buildup of resources in Bastrop since the private space firm established its presence in the area. The addition was praised by Tesla Governor Greg Abbott, who wrote on X that the expansion will “bring more jobs, innovations and will strengthen Starlink’s impact worldwide.”
State support
In March, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $17.3 million state grant to SpaceX for an “expansion of their semiconductor research and development (R&D) and advanced packaging facility in Bastrop.” The project is expected to create more than 400 new jobs and generate over $280 million in capital investment.
Following the grant award, the Texas Governor also noted that SpaceX’s facility would be growing by 1 million square feet across three years to boost its Starlink program. SpaceX’s Starlink division is among the company’s fastest-growing segments, with the satellite internet system connecting over 6 million users and counting worldwide.
Recent reports have also indicated that Starlink has struck a deal with EchoStar to acquire 50 MHz of exclusive S-band spectrum in the United States and global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) licenses. This should pave the way for Starlink to provide 5G coverage worldwide, even in remote areas.
Elon Musk
Starlink’s EchoStar spectrum deal could bring 5G coverage anywhere
The agreement strengthens Starlink’s ability to expand its mobile coverage worldwide.
SpaceX has struck a deal with EchoStar to acquire 50 MHz of exclusive S-band spectrum in the United States and global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) licenses, paving the way for its next-generation Starlink Direct to Cell constellation.
The agreement strengthens Starlink’s ability to expand its mobile coverage worldwide. With the upgraded system, SpaceX aims to deliver full 5G connectivity to unmodified cell phones and eliminate mobile dead zones worldwide.
Expanding mobile coverage
Starlink’s Direct to Cell service was first launched in early 2024 with satellites designed to connect directly to standard LTE mobile devices. Within days of deployment, engineers demonstrated texting from unmodified phones, followed by video calling. Over the past 18 months, SpaceX has grown the system to more than 600 satellites, which now offer service across five continents. Today, Starlink Direct to Cell is considered the largest 4G coverage provider worldwide, connecting over 6 million users and counting, according to SpaceX in a post.
The constellation integrates with Starlink’s broader fleet of 8,000 satellites via a laser mesh network. Operating at 360 kilometers (224 miles) above Earth, the satellites connect directly to devices without hardware or firmware modifications. The system is already supporting messaging, video calls, navigation, social media apps, and IoT connectivity in remote areas.
Next-generation system
Through its new EchoStar spectrum acquisition, SpaceX plans to develop a second-generation constellation with far greater capacity. The upgraded satellites will leverage SpaceX-designed silicon and advanced phased array antennas to increase throughput by 20x per satellite and increase total system capacity by more than 100x. These enhancements are expected to support full 5G cellular connectivity in remote areas, with performance comparable to terrestrial LTE networks.
Partnerships with major mobile carriers remain central to Starlink’s expansion. Operators including T-Mobile in the United States, Rogers in Canada, KDDI in Japan, and Kyivstar in Ukraine are integrating Direct to Cell services for coverage in rural areas and during emergencies. The service has already provided critical communication during hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, enabling millions of SMS messages and emergency alerts to be delivered when ground networks were unavailable.
Tesla China sales rise 48% quarter over quarter in August
Elon Musk confirms Tesla has never shown Optimus V3 design yet
SpaceX to expand Central Texas facility with $8M Bastrop project
Tesla is overhauling its Full Self-Driving subscription for easier access
Elon Musk shares unbelievable Starship Flight 10 landing feat
Elon Musk reveals when SpaceX will perform first-ever Starship catch
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Tesla is overhauling its Full Self-Driving subscription for easier access
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk shares unbelievable Starship Flight 10 landing feat
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk reveals when SpaceX will perform first-ever Starship catch
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
SpaceX Starship Flight 10 was so successful, it’s breaking the anti-Musk narrative
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Tesla’s next-gen Optimus prototype with Grok revealed
-
News3 days ago
Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
-
News1 week ago
Tesla appears to be mulling a Cyber SUV design