Tesla China launches new ‘Special Handling Team’ after Shanghai Auto protest

Tesla is launching a new “Special Handling Team” in China to “meet the demands of car owners and strive to satisfy car owners while complying with laws and regulations.”

The creation of the Special Handling Team could be in response to a recent protest at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Yesterday, Teslarati reported that a woman who was at the Shanghai Auto Show event in China climbed on top of a Model 3. The woman was wearing a shirt with the Tesla logo and a phrase that said “Tesla brake failed me,” after claiming that the automaker’s braking systems were not operating correctly in her vehicle. She screamed at the perhaps thousands of people in attendance and was eventually removed from the vehicle by security at the event. Tesla said it “acknowledges sensible criticism,” but “it will not compromise to meet unreasonable claims,” according to the Global Times.

The woman is spending five days with the police for her actions.

Now, Tesla is responding to the accusations by setting up a new Special Handling Team. The automaker announced the creation of the team in a post on its official Weibo account, along with a message to “customers, netizens, and friends from the media.” Tesla wrote:

“We apologize for failing to solve the problem of the car owner in time.



Today we listen to all kinds of voices from the media and the Internet as seriously as before. Tesla is grateful to all car owners, netizens and media friends for their trust and tolerance, and actively listens to the opinions and suggestions of customers, netizens and media friends. And criticism. In order to make up for the discomfort of car owners to the greatest extent and the adverse effects on their car experience and life and many other aspects, we are always willing to do our best to actively communicate with car owners, seek solutions with the most sincere attitude, and firmly fulfill our commitment to responsibility to the end.



Tesla respects and firmly obeys the decisions of relevant government departments, respects consumers, abides by laws and regulations, and resolutely actively cooperates with all investigations of relevant government departments.



To this end, we have set up a special handling team, dedicated to special handling, and strive to meet the demands of car owners and strive to satisfy car owners while complying with laws and regulations.



At the same time, we still earnestly hope that car owners can give us the opportunity to find better solutions to the problem, strive to achieve a multi-satisfactory result, and truly protect the rights of consumers.



Based on this experience, we will try our best to learn from the lessons, carefully summarize, and carry out strict self-examination and self-correction while cooperating with the investigation of relevant government departments, and sort out our own unreasonable problems and service processes that do not meet the service standards. And rectify and reform, and strive to achieve immediate inspection and reform, immediate inspection and reform, so as to respect consumers and respect the market.



We will continue to listen to customer feedback, continue to optimize customer experience, and continue to serve every customer well.



I once again apologize to the owner and thank you for your tolerance and understanding.”

Tesla, like every car company in the world, experiences some quality issues from time to time. With Tesla being such a mainstream, current topic because of its CEO Elon Musk and the company’s influence on the global automotive market, mistakes or controversies that involve the company are often magnified by media. However, Tesla has improved significantly on its quality via refinements and manufacturing adjustments through the years, and the company recently was listed in China as the carmaker with the least number of complaints on its vehicles.

The creation of a new Special Handling Team could reduce or even eliminate some of the quality issues that come with mass-manufacturing vehicles.