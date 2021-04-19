‘Tesla brake failed me’: Owners protest quality issues at Shanghai Auto Show

A Tesla owner made a scene at the Shanghai Auto Show in China earlier today by jumping onto the roof of a Model 3. Local media reports that the woman was protesting Tesla’s automotive quality after her vehicle’s brakes evidently malfunctioned. She was joined by another woman who also contributed to the protest.

According to numerous eyewitnesses at the Shanghai Auto Show, the two women claimed that their Teslas were of poor quality and that issues with their brakes put them in danger. Both women were wearing shirts that said “Tesla brake failure,” with a Tesla logo printed directly under the words. One woman screamed, “Tesla brakes failed me,” from the roof of a Model 3 that was parked in the Tesla booth at the event.

A female Tesla owner climbed on top of a car’s roof at the Tesla booth to protest her car’s brake malfunction at the Shanghai auto show Monday. The booth beefed up its security after the incident. pic.twitter.com/ct7RmF1agM — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 19, 2021

The woman was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken away from the event by security guards. Police also commented and said the woman was taken in for questioning. As a result of the protest, the Tesla booth was roped off and protected by around 10 guards, Global Times said.

Tesla representatives told local media outlets that “police is supposedly investigating the case.”

The event at the Shanghai Auto Show follows several local protests regarding the quality of Tesla vehicles. In March, one owner in Zhengzhou said that a defective braking system “almost killed her family.” She printed “Tesla brake failure” on her car. Interestingly, this is the exact phrase that was donned on the woman’s shirt at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Tesla has experienced an impressive amount of success in China and is coming off of its biggest month in terms of vehicle registrations in the country. Earlier today, it was reported that Tesla registered 34,635 cars in China in March. This is nearly two times as many cars as Tesla registered in February (18,155) and nearly three times the number of cars registered in March 2020.

Interestingly, there has been a recall of some Tesla vehicles in China in recent memory, but the recalls did not have to do with the braking systems. Instead, it was a simple fix for the eMMC. Routine wear and tear after several years of driving caused some malfunctions of a Tesla vehicle’s infotainment system. The same recall was issued in the United States, and Tesla began making repairs on March 31, 2021.

Relations between China and Tesla have been tested lately after some government properties have banned the company’s all-electric vehicles from being driven on State-owned properties. Fearing a possible security breach due to Tesla’s use of external cameras, some Chinese interests have chosen to ban the cars to alleviate concerns of recording sensitive information. Elon Musk has denied these claims by stating, “There’s a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information. If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.”