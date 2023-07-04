Tesla China achieves wholesale record of 93,680 vehicles in June

By

Tesla’s efforts to market its vehicles more assertively to consumers appear to be paying off. As per data recently released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla China sold a record 93,680 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in June. The figures surpassed the previous record of 88,869 vehicles in March.

With 93,680 vehicles sold last month, Tesla China effectively saw an 18.72% rise from the 78,906 vehicles that were sold in the same period last year. The figures also represented a 20.57% improvement from the 77,695 cars that were sold in May. Overall, Tesla China appears to have sold 247,217 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in the second quarter, which is about 53% of the automaker’s global deliveries.

New wholesale record from @Tesla Giga Shanghai. 🇨🇳



With 93,680 units for domestic sales and export, June is at +21% MoM and the quarter shapes up at 247,217 with 8% QoQ growth. https://t.co/qycqmVjkye pic.twitter.com/spHr30AnLs — Roland Pircher (@piloly) July 4, 2023

This weekend, Tesla released its Q2 vehicle production and delivery report, which revealed that the company had delivered a total of 466,140 vehicles worldwide in the second quarter. The results represented an impressive 83.02% increase year-over-year, and a more tempered 10.23% increase from the 422,875 cars that were sold in Q1 2023.

Interestingly enough, Tesla’s Q2 vehicle production and delivery results were a new record for the company, and they were above market expectations. For context, Wall Street analysts were expecting Tesla to deliver around 448,400 vehicles in the second quarter.

Similar to previous quarters, the lion’s share of Tesla’s sales in Q2 were comprised of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. The two mainstream vehicles saw 446,915 deliveries worldwide in the second quarter, which was higher than market expectations of 437,400 units. Together, the Model 3 and Model Y comprised 96% of Tesla’s total deliveries in Q2 2023. The Model S and Model X also saw strong sales of 19,255 units, which was above expectations of 14,600 vehicles, as per a CNEV Post report.

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is playing an increasingly larger role in the company’s overall operations. In the first half of 2023, Tesla delivered 889,015 vehicles globally. From this number, 53.6%, or 476,539, were from Gigafactory Shanghai.

Tesla China achieves wholesale record of 93,680 vehicles in June