Tesla Model Y RWD in Germany is now available in Giga Berlin’s exclusive paint options: Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver.

According to Tesla Germany’s configuration page, Midnight Cherry Red is now an option with the Model Y RWD for €3,200 ($3,491). Tesla Giga Berlin’s Quicksilver paint option is also available for the Model Y RWD in Europe for €3,000 ($3,272).

Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver are exclusive Tesla Giga Berlin color options from the factory’s next-gen paint shop. The availability of the two colors for the Model Y RWD hints that Giga Berlin is ramping up production. Before this, Tesla Model Y RWD units in Europe were made in China at Giga Shanghai.

As of t this writing, the Model Y RWD’s price tag in Germany is €44,890 ($48,970). The Long Range Model Y costs €54,990 ($59,988), while the Performance variant starts at €60,990 ($66,533).

Tesla has also made some changes to color options in North America. The company changed its free color option from white to Midnight Silver. The Pearl white Multi-Coat now costs $1,000.

