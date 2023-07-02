By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its delivery and production figures for the second quarter of 2023. As per the electric vehicle maker, it was able to produce almost 480,000 cars and deliver more than 466,000 vehicles in Q2 2023. The results were released early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023.

A look at Tesla’s Q2 results shows that the company produced 19,489 Model S and Model X in the second quarter. Around 19,225 units of the flagship vehicles were delivered to customers in Q2. The results bode well for the Model S and Model X, as only 10,695 units of the vehicles were delivered in the first quarter.

In Q2, we produced nearly 480k vehicles & delivered over 466k vehicles → https://t.co/YehXmk8vzK — Tesla (@Tesla) July 2, 2023

Similar to previous quarters, the lion’s share of Tesla’s production and deliveries in Q2 2023 was comprised of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. As per Tesla’s press release, the company produced 460,211 units of the mainstream vehicles in Q2. A total of 446,915 Model 3 and Model Y were delivered to customers in the second quarter.

Considering these results, Tesla effectively produced a total of 479,700 and delivered a total of 466,140 vehicles in Q2 2023. This represented an all-time high for the electric vehicle maker, both for production and deliveries.

Tesla’s company-compiled consensus, which includes 27 analysts, expected Q2 to have a total of 446,823 vehicles delivered. FactSet estimates pointed to 445,000 vehicles being delivered during the quarter. Bloomberg‘s consensus listed an estimate of 448,000 units for Q2 2023.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Q2 2023 delivery and production report: Over 466k delivered and nearly 480k produced