Tesla claims nearly 20% market share as Norway sets new car sales record

Norway shattered its all-time new car sales record in 2025, and Tesla emerged as the clear winner. A year-end rush ahead of higher EV taxes pushed registrations to nearly 180,000 vehicles, with electric cars accounting for 96% of sales.

Tesla captured roughly one in five new cars in Norway, highlighting its dominance in the world’s most EV-friendly market.

Norway’s EV rush

As noted in a CarUp report, Norway’s electric vehicle sales in 2025 surged, thanks in part to buyers rushing ahead of a post–new year VAT increase of roughly 50,000 kronor on many new electric cars. This ended up pulling demand forward and setting a national record with almost 180,000 registrations in 2025.

The result was unprecedented. From the vehicles that were sold in 2025, 96% of new cars sold were fully electric. And from this number, Tesla and its Model Y made their dominance felt. This was highlighted by Geir Inge Stokke, director of OFV, who noted that Tesla was able to achieve its stellar results despite its small vehicle lineup.

“Taking almost 20% market share during a year with record-high new car sales is remarkable in itself. When a brand also achieves such volumes with so few models, it says a lot about both demand and Tesla’s impact on the Norwegian market,” Stokke stated.

🇳🇴Norway finishes record-breaking 2025 with 95.9% of the 179,550 new vehicles registered being EVs.



Total vehicle registrations jumped 40% YoY.@Tesla remained the Top Car Brand for the 5th year in a row with 34,385 vehicles registered — one in every five new cars on the road… pic.twitter.com/HFoA7pTLmW— Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) January 5, 2026

Tesla domination

Tesla led all brands in Norway with 34,285 registrations, which is equal to a 19.1% market share. These results place Tesla well ahead of Volkswagen and Volvo, which held a 13.3% and 7.8% market share in 2025, respectively.

On the model chart, Tesla’s strength was even clearer. The Tesla Model Y topped all vehicles with 27,621 registrations, accounting for 15.4% of the entire market. The Tesla Model 3 also ranked among the top five, accounting for 3.7% of Norway’s entire auto sales in 2025.

Other strong performers included Volkswagen’s ID.4 and ID.7, Toyota’s bZ4X, which commanded 4.9%, 3.9%, and 4.1% of Norway’s total sales in 2025, respectively.