Tesla driver approaches stopped diesel truck, gets coal rolled

In Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, a Tesla driver was coal rolled in what could be the most obvious and deliberate attack against an EV yet.

Coal rolling is the act of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel that enters the motor. When more fuel enters the engine, a thick, excessive amount of dark grey or black smoked emits into the air, filled with soot and toxic chemicals derived from gasoline or diesel fuel.

Illegal in many states, coal rolling is usually a form of anti-environmentalism and was first seen when the Toyota Prius Hybrid became a popular vehicle in the 2000s. In 2014, New Jersey became the first state to sign a bill into law that would prohibit the act of deliberately “rolling coal” into the air. Considering that it requires removing a particulate filter or an engine modification that would not allow it to pass an emissions inspection, the penalty can carry heavy fines and citations.

Since Tesla owners have become a more popular breed over the past several years, there have been plenty of drivers who have been subjected to coal roll attacks. While some are not so deliberate and could be argued as an accident, several have taken place that is too coincidental to be considered an accident. This may be the worst yet.

The video, uploaded by Drive Tesla Canada, shows a diesel GMC truck taking a right-hand turn. After the driver realized that behind him, sitting at a stoplight, was a Tesla, they come to a complete stop, waiting for the all-electric vehicle to approach him from the rear. When the Tesla gets close, the pickup driver smashes the gas, letting go of a large cloud of black soot, which lingers in front of the environmentally-friendly EV.

After sitting and waiting for the pollution to disperse, the Model 3 then pulls up to the rear of the truck once again, where the video ends.

The deliberate attack is far from an accident, especially considering the pickup driver made a clear and concise move to stop in the middle of the road to wait for the Tesla.

Interestingly, the region that the video took place in of Edmonton is an oil-driven community. The city’s rich history in fossil fuels inspired the name of its National Hockey League team, the Oilers. According to the province’s website, Alberta, the province that Edmonton sits in, has the third-largest reserves behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

While this is not the first time a Tesla has been coal rolled, it will certainly not be the last. Tesla owners have been subjected to these types of attacks, and worse, as a result of the anti-EV movement that is driven by oil companies and fossil fuel entities. However, the adoption of electric cars is growing and is becoming stronger than ever. As the number of EVs on the road continues to grow, eventually, the phasing out of diesel and petrol-powered engines will take place, leaving some drivers no choice but to use clean energy to transport themselves from one location to the next.

Watch the coal rolling video below.