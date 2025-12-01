Tesla continues growing its Cybercab production team with new job listings

Tesla continues to build out its workforce for the upcoming Cybercab, with two new job listings for quality inspectors for the autonomous two-seater being listed in the company’s official Careers website.

Both positions are based in Gigafactory Texas, the site of the Cybercab’s initial production.

New Cybercab listings

Tesla recently added openings for “Quality Inspector, Cybercab” and “Quality Inspector, Cybercab – Incoming Quality” on its Careers website. The roles involve detailed inspections of Cybercab components using precision tools such as calipers, micrometers, and gauges, among others. Candidates must also identify non-conformances, document findings in Tesla’s quality management system and collaborate with production teams to resolve issues swiftly.

Overall, these new Cybercab-related roles highlight Tesla’s emphasis on precision for the two-seater’s innovative features, such as its inductive charging setup, which is not available on any Tesla consumer vehicle today. If any, the Cybercab’s Quality Inspectors will likely be operating in uncharted territory as the vehicle is being produced using Tesla’s new Unboxed process. Elon Musk has also noted that the Cybercab’s production line will resemble a high-speed consumer electronics line instead of a conventional automotive line. 🚨Breaking: Tesla is hiring Quality Inspectors for its Cybercab manufacturin line in Austin to ensure components and assemblies built through the Unboxed Process meet strict quality standards. pic.twitter.com/cg5i4roOX5— Tesla Yoda (@teslayoda) November 27, 2025

Recent Cybercab Design Evolutions

Since its October 2024 unveiling, the Cybercab has undergone several refinements visible in recent prototypes, enhancing aerodynamics and manufacturability ahead of production. The tail design now rises slightly for better airflow, with a shortened rear body panel and repositioned red reflectors farther from the wheel arches.

Front-end updates include segmented daytime running lights, actual turn signals and a sharper splitter, while side repeater cameras have shifted forward for improved visibility. Tesla has also enlarged door panels for easier ingress and egress, swapped to unpainted tires without extended covers and adjusted the B-pillar forward and lower, likely to foster a more open cabin feel.