Tesla Cybertruck is 5th most registered EV in the US

It is no secret that the Tesla Cybertruck is a vehicle that is equally loved and despised by many, so much so that there seems to be a group of people who are itching to see the all-electric pickup truck fail. This was evident in headlines stating that the “Cybertruck’s failure is now complete,” as well as multitudes of YouTube videos arguing that the vehicle is a flop.

As it turns out, such a narrative is not accurate at all, especially if one were to consider the sales of the vehicle. Yes, the Cybertruck is polarizing, but a sales failure it is absolutely not. In May alone, S&P Global Mobility noted that the Cybertruck saw 3,907 registrations. That’s enough to make the Cybertruck into the United States’ 5th best-selling electric vehicle during the month, as noted in an Automotive News report.

Such an accomplishment would be difficult to deny, especially considering that the all-electric pickup truck is still in its limited edition Foundation Series, which puts the price of the vehicle at over $100,000. Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility, noted that the Cybertruck’s rise into the US’ best-selling EVs list is quite surprising.

“It’s surprising because the Cybertruck is such a unique, one-of-a-kind, unusual vehicle, really as far out of the mainstream as you can get. On the other hand, it doesn’t surprise me because Elon Musk thrives on doing things like this,” Libby noted.

The Cybertruck competes in the electric pickup truck segment, which is populated by well-loved vehicles like the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T. Despite the Cybertruck launching later than the Lightning and R1T, however, its sales have exceeded its two competitors. For context, S&P Global Mobility noted that the Ford F-150 Lightning saw 2,353 registrations in May 2024, while the Rivian R1T saw 1,237 registrations.

The Cybertruck’s sales are especially impressive since it is more expensive than the Lightning and the R1T. Libby, for his part, noted that the Cybertruck is in uncharted waters because it is so different from other vehicles in the pickup truck segment.

“I just don’t see how it becomes anything approaching a mainstream vehicle, given its design. Elon Musk is so visionary, he’s so out in front of everyone else, and he’s succeeded. That’s why I’m not going to dismiss it completely. Frankly, if it was from another company, I would dismiss it,” Libby noted.

