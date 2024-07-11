Tesla Cybertruck looks unreal in Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb run

By

The Tesla Cybertruck made its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicle, which appeared to be a Cybertruck Dual Motor variant, participated in a demonstration run up the historic motoring event’s hill climb circuit.

The participation of the Cybertruck at this year’s Festival of Speed was announced a few days ago when Tesla UK confirmed on its official X account that the all-electric pickup truck would be making an appearance at the motoring event. As per the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed’s full lineup of vehicles, the Tesla Cybertruck will be placed at the event’s “First Glance” paddock, and it will also be doing a demonstration.

Catch the @cybertruck at the @fosgoodwood First Glance Hill Climb and Paddock all weekend pic.twitter.com/xoNmrJVjBB — Tesla UK (@tesla_uk) July 11, 2024

This demonstration was livestreamed by Goodwood on its YouTube channel, and sections of the Cybertruck’s hill climb run were shared on social media platforms such as X. The Cybertruck did not go for a timed run up Goodwood’s hill climb course, so its run was mostly a way to showcase the all-electric pickup truck to the event’s attendees. Needless to say, even among the Festival of Speed’s most unique entries, the Cybertruck stood out.

Tesla Cybertruck at the Goodwood Festival of speed today! https://t.co/QeAhjIwPh1 pic.twitter.com/NSkxPLbn3y — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 11, 2024

Interestingly enough, the Cybertruck is not the only Tesla that is being featured at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As could be seen in the event’s full lineup of vehicles, the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance is also being showcased at the festival’s “Electric Avenue” paddock. Unlike the Cybertruck, however, the new Tesla Model 3 Performance is listed only as a static display, so it would not be doing a demonstration run up the event’s hill climb circuit.

I was there at Goodwood today. MYs used to ferry VIPs.

A few more pics below and I will do a proper thread in a few days. pic.twitter.com/FhGBb4but7 — acceler8future (@acceler8future) July 11, 2024

Tesla’s presence in this year’s Festival of Speed seems to be quite evident, with some attendees sharing images of Model Y units reportedly being used to transport select guests. This is quite interesting as just two years ago, the Tesla Model Y was among the all-electric vehicles showcased at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

