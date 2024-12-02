By

Tesla has confirmed that it will roll out one of the most highly-requested features to owners with the 2024 Holiday Update as it plans to roll out an app for the Apple Watch this month.

With the announcement of the features that will be included with the 2024 Holiday Update, Tesla confirmed that it would finally be adding an Apple Watch app, something that owners have been requesting for a very long time.

It is a feature that has been in the works for some time, as well. Tesla has come through for owners with a lot of requested features, and the Apple Watch is the latest example.

People have been asking for a watch app for years:

Can we please get an official @Tesla Apple Watch app @elonmusk? Here’s a quick mockup I made of one that would be extremely useful. pic.twitter.com/Ed4ENktYvM — ⚙️ Mike, cyberowners.com (@TeslaTruckClub) September 10, 2021

Hey @elonmusk, any chance of a native Tesla app for smart watches? They’re increasingly becoming capable of replacing phones situationally Many don’t want to trust a 3rd party app + using watch as an “activity key” or to precondition cabin etc. would be useful PS – you da man pic.twitter.com/FtBatNxxnm — Dillon Loomis (@DillonLoomis22) September 27, 2022

In late October, we reported that Tesla’s source code revealed that a smartwatch app was being built.

Interestingly, the system the app would run on was not revealed, so it was up in the air whether it would roll out to Apple Watch, Garmin, or other operating systems.

For now, it appears that Apple Watch will be the only system to support the Tesla watch app, but that could change in the future.

Tesla said in its Holiday Update feature reveal that everything from battery charge to the ability to open the frunk and control cabin climate will be available in the new Apple Watch App.

It is a great new addition and will be coming to you by the end of the month.

