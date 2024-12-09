UPDATE: Tesla Model Q is reportedly coming in first half 2025: Here’s what it will cost

By

Update 7:37 p.m. ET: The Wall Street Journal’s Becky Peterson reports having a copy of Deutsche Bank’s report. Here’s what she said:

“I got a copy of the Deutsche Bank report. Here’s what it does say: 1. Travis Axelrod met with DB for its Autonomous Driving Day on December 5 in NYC. 2. DB describes “the new Tesla model” which it calls “Model Q”. 3. DB says it will launch in the first half of 2025, and will cost less than $30k with subsidies, or $37,499 if Trump cancels the IRA tax credit. 4. DB says it will be built on Tesla’s existing lines.

The report doesn’t say anything about Redwood, the internal code name for a mass market vehicle, built on a new platform, which Musk paused earlier this year. It also doesn’t say anything about the size or cost, or how it might differ from a Model 3.

A couple of more points of context: Tesla told investors on its Q3 earnings call that its plans to deliver a more affordable model in H1 2025. They said that to do that it will lower the price of its current line up and then eventually sell robotaxis. When asked about a non-robotaxi, $25,000 car Musk said: ‘We’re not making a non-robo…'”

We can encapsulate that the Model Q is Deutsche Bank’s name for the vehicle, not Tesla’s. Model Q is still a label used by those outside of Tesla.

Paragraph 5 has also been updated for accuracy as Tesla China has now appeared to have commented on the Model Q report.

Tesla is reportedly planning to launch the affordable Model Q in the first half of next year, a massive development to the company’s plans as it aims to offer a cheaper car that will help expand its annual growth rate.

One of Tesla’s plans moving past 2024 was to launch a new platform that will enable more cost-effective models, bringing the vehicles to a new demographic and perhaps expanding sales for years to come.

Rumors of the Model Q, Model 2, and others have floated around the community for a very long time, but now it seems we have some substance with a new report out of China.

According to a report from Globalchinaev, Tesla announced during an investor meeting with Deutsche Bank that it has plans to launch the Model Q for less than $30,000, aiming to compete with vehicles like the BYD Dolphin and Volkswagen ID.3.

Earlier today, Tesla China said it had “no information to share about the Model Q,” via MKTnews.net.

Tesla said early this year that investors should expect a lower growth rate in 2024 because of the company’s focus on the next-generation platform that would bring more affordable vehicles.

It also said on more than one occasion that it plans to bring affordable models to market in the first half of 2025.

Both of these things would align with the report, which details the vehicle as part of the rumored “Project Redwood” that we reported on during January of this year.

The report says the vehicle will be 15 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than the Model 3, bringing a more compact vehicle to the Tesla lineup. With Tesla also focusing on the Robotaxi and its Full Self-Driving efforts, this vehicle will likely be as minimalist as possible.

It will feature a steering wheel and pedals for the time being, but will be geared toward autonomous driving functionality.

