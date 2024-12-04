First look at Tesla’s app for the Apple Watch

By

Just days after being confirmed by Tesla, we are getting our first looks at the app the company is releasing for the Apple Watch.

The release was part of Tesla’s 2024 Holiday Software Update.

After it was confirmed by Tesla directly, the automaker said it would feature several new capabilities, including showing the current state of charge on your vehicle, opening the funk, and controlling the cabin climate.

We have yet to see all of its capabilities, but we are finally getting our first looks at the app since it was released:

We can see the three features that Tesla talked about in its Holiday Update release with the frunk button being on the bottom left, the climate controls on the bottom right, and the state of charge in the middle of those two.

There is also a lock button up in the top right corner and a drop-down menu in the top left.

Although it is pretty far from robust right now, what more could owners want to do with their Cybertruck from their Apple Watch? It seems like the app will be used as more of a thing to control quick features than do anything major, like ASS (Actually Smart Summon).

The Apple Watch app was a feature that owners had long requested. For years, people with Teslas have been requesting some kind of smartwatch application to do quick things like unlock or open doors.

A few months ago, we reported that Tesla was hinting toward this addition with some source coding found within its app.

