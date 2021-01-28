Tesla Cybertruck to use 8k-ton press for its single-piece rear underbody

Tesla will be using an 8,000-ton casting press to make the Cybertruck’s single-piece rear underbody. The EV automaker seems to be taking a similar approach to the Cybertruck as it did with the Model Y, which uses a 6,000-ton IDRA Giga Press machine to make the crossover’s single-piece rear underbody.

Elon Musk talked about the 8,000-ton press during the latest earnings call, after an institutional investor question asked about Cybertruck’s latest developments. He remarked that the design of the all-electric pickup has been completed.

“We’ve got [the] design fixed. We’re getting to…soon order the equipment necessary to make the Cybertruck work,” Musk said at the Q4 2020 earnings call.

“We’re actually going to be using even bigger casting machines for the rear body of the Cybertruck because it’s a bigger vehicle and you’ve got a long truck bed that’s going to support a lot of load. So we’ll be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting as opposed to the 6,000-ton for the Model Y.”

Musk pointed out that the Model Y’s casting press machine used to be the biggest in the world. Tesla’s Cybertruck casting press machine will be breaking that record.

The Model Y’s Giga Press machines have been spotted in Tesla’s Gigafactories in Berlin and Texas already. Both Giga Berlin and Giga Texas will start operations with Model Y volume production. Tesla’s mammoth Giga Press machines will take up large spaces in each Gigafactory.

Giga Texas, also dubbed Tesla’s Cybertruck factory, will be the first facility to produce the EV pickup truck. Texas will definitely be the place to watch to get a glimpse of Tesla’s 8,000 ton Giga Press for the Cybertruck.

