LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q4 and Full Year 2020 earnings call summary

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter and full year earnings call comes on the heels of an impressive quarter that saw the electric car maker post $10.7 billion in revenue and $903 million GAAP non-GAAP net income. With these results, Tesla has now maintained its profitability for six consecutive quarters.

As revealed in the company’s Q4 FY 2020 Update Letter, Tesla currently sits on $19.4 billion in cash, thanks to a capital raise of $5 billion that further strengthened the company’s war chest. This should allow Tesla to pursue its projects in the United States and abroad, particularly in Texas and Berlin, where two Gigafactories are currently being built. Tesla has also taken the wraps off the Model S and Model X refresh, ending a long period of speculation among electric vehicle enthusiasts.

The following are live updates from Tesla's Q4 FY 2020 earnings call.

15:20 PT – I also just realized that the Model S and Model X refresh’s 17″ display is probably identical to the one used in the Cybertruck. Now I’m wondering if the Semi will use two of these screens. Kinda makes sense, doesn’t it?

15:15 PT – Also noteworthy is that the Model S and Model X refresh is now taking the fight to the world’s best luxury sedans with in terms of comfort as well. As could be seen in Tesla’s online configurator, both flagship vehicles are now equipped with a 22-speaker system with new microphone setup, which paves the way for active noise canceling tech. We reported on this recently, as could be seen here.

15:00 PT – Another thing that’s particularly notable is Tesla’s subtle, continued efforts to kill the FUD against electric cars. The Model S and Model X refresh are both equipped with a heat pump, which should enable the flagship vehicles to perform five times as many high-speed quarter-mile runs as before. Repeatability? Check.

14:45 PT – Several things stick out from the Q4 FY 2020 Update Letter. I’m particularly impressed with the company’s performance in its Energy business. Tesla Energy has long been underrated, and it’s always pushed to the background by the company’s auto business. But every quarter, Tesla Energy is becoming more and more prominent. In 2020, energy battery deployment surpassed 3 GWh for the first time. That’s some serious momentum.

