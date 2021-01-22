Tesla Gigafactory Texas welcomes first parts of IDRA Giga Press machines

Tesla Gigafactory Texas received parts of the EV maker’s bespoke Giga Press machines recently. Two long narrow crates containing some of Tesla’s Giga Press parts from IDRA were spotted in a video by drone-operators Joe Tegtmeyer and Jeff Roberts. The arrival of the Tesla Giga Press hints that Giga Texas’s construction is moving at a rapid pace.

Giga Texas’s construction seems to be on schedule to meet Tesla’s goals. The EV automaker plans to start producing Model Y vehicles at Gigafactory Texas by the end of this year. The Giga Press is an important part of Model Y production, so seeing parts arriving in the Giga Texas complex is an encouraging sign.

Giga Press on site at Giga Texas! Omg, this is so awesome, they’re here! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qHEn2yeWPk — Tesla Owners of Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) January 22, 2021

Model Y sales and deliveries could help Tesla grow even more this year, continuing the momentum it has gained since Model 3 production hit its stride.

Venture capital firm Loup Ventures noted that Tesla’s demand is rapidly accelerating. The EV manufacturer’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have greatly contributed to the rise in demand. Loup Ventures believes that the construction and operation of Giga Texas and Giga Berlin are vital in 2021 to meet Tesla’s accelerating demand.

Elon Musk has been very excited for the Model Y’s single-piece castings for quite some time. In TSLA’s Q1 2020 earnings call, Musk briefly talked about the Model Y’s revolutionary two-piece rear underbody casting and the company’s plans to make it a single-piece casting by the end of the year.

“I’m very excited about this approach as it allows us to reduce the weight of the cast and improve NVH. It’s better in every way essentially,” he said.

A Model Y with a single-piece casting was already spotted by Tesla owner Tony Pham. The sighting suggested that Tesla’s Fremont Factory already started manufacturing Model Y production vehicles with single-piece castings.

Watch parts of Tesla’s Giga Press arrive at Giga Texas in Jeff Roberts’ video below.