Tesla Cybertruck and Model 3 program manager steps down

Siddhant Awasthi, Tesla’s Program Manager for the Cybertruck and Model 3, has announced his departure after eight years with the company. Starting as an intern, Awasthi played a central role in several of Tesla’s key milestones, from the ramp-up of the Model 3 and Giga Shanghai to the launch of the long-awaited Cybertruck.

From intern to program leader

In a social media post, Awasthi described leaving Tesla as “one of the hardest decisions” of his life. He credited CEO Elon Musk, Tesla’s leadership team, and his colleagues for helping turn ambitious ideas into tangible vehicles. During his tenure, Awasthi contributed to Tesla’s global expansion and the evolution of its vehicle electronics and wireless systems, culminating in the Cybertruck’s long-anticipated rollout in late 2023.

He noted the intensity and innovation of his Tesla years, calling the experience “a thrilling journey” that shaped his career before the age of 30. “It’s been an absolute privilege,” he wrote, adding that working with “rockstar colleagues” made even the most demanding days worthwhile. I recently made one of the hardest decisions of my life to leave @Tesla after an incredible run. Eight years ago, when I started as an intern, I never dreamed I’d one day have the opportunity to lead the @cybertruck program and bring it to reality. It’s been an absolute privilege…— Siddhant Awasthi (@siddawa) November 10, 2025

Tesla’s leadership transitions

Awasthi’s departure comes as Tesla continues to scale global operations and prepare for major product updates, including next-gen vehicle platforms and software-driven improvements. Despite stepping away, Awasthi voiced confidence in Tesla’s future. “I’m confident Tesla will nail its next big mission,” he said, highlighting his belief in the company’s capacity to deliver breakthrough products and improve safety for drivers worldwide.

“This decision wasn’t easy, especially with so much exciting growth on the horizon. Tesla vehicles are incredibly complex systems that often don’t get the credit they deserve, but I’ve witnessed firsthand how they’ve changed lives—for our customers, my friends, and my family—adding real value and, above all, improving safety. I’m confident Tesla will nail its next big mission (especially after last week), and I’m truly excited for the next chapter of my life,” the former Tesla executive wrote.