We are just two days away from Tesla’s Cybertruck Delivery Event, and here’s how you can watch the all-electric pickup make its way to customers for the first time.

Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck four years ago, and on Thursday, the automaker will show the first units making their way to customers on X and on YouTube.

This year it’s Cyber Thursday 11.30.23 | 2pm CT pic.twitter.com/nFhbIJMoXi — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) November 27, 2023

Tesla just posted the link to the YouTube stream of the event here.

Event Expectations

Tesla is expected to hand over somewhere between 10 and 30 units on Thursday. The exact number is still up in the air, but that is not the only thing that is uncertain regarding the Cybertruck.

On Thursday, Tesla will also reveal crucial details, like pricing, available configurations, and range.

Wall Street is anticipating the details, along with a potential boost to the automaker’s outlook for 2024.

Dan Ives of Wedbush said in a note to investors today that updated pricing is one of the key details that will need to be announced during the event, and it seems like a virtual certainty that Tesla will finally shed information on that:

“We believe updated pricing will come out at Thursday’s event on each of the trim levels as the company scales the Cybertruck production story to give more clarity to the Street. Whisper numbers for the single motor are in the ~$50k range, with prices for the dual and tri-motor variants likely to be in the $60k – $80k range.”

Ives and Wedbush reiterated their price target of $310 and held their ‘Outperform’ rating on the automaker’s stock.

Here’s where you can watch the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event