Tesla Cybertruck hits the beach and runs through ocean water

The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on the beach, driving through ocean water in the Gulf of Mexico just a week from deliveries.

Tesla claimed a while ago that the Cybertruck would be able to float. Although the truck did not completely enter the water in this instance, we have no idea if the automaker has prepared the pickup to travel through bodies of water.

Beach driving is popular, and all-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive vehicles are suitable for this kind of travel. Drivers also need to air down their tires in order to prevent their car or truck from digging into the sand, but a vehicle cannot be too heavy, either, as it will sink into the beach. The highest gross vehicle weight on most drive-on beaches is 10,000 pounds.

The Cybertruck fits the bill as an ideal on-sand vehicle, and based on recent videos, the pickup had no problem traveling on the beaches of Port Aransas, Texas:

Last year, CEO Elon Musk said that the Cybertruck would be capable of crossing some bodies of water that aren’t too rough. He said it would need to cross from Starbase to South Padre Island, Texas.

Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Whether Tesla will make the Cybertruck capable of floating across bodies of water is unknown. The automaker has been extremely tight-lipped regarding everything from the price of the Cybertruck to the capabilities of the vehicle.

We know that Teslas have been relatively effective when driving in large accumulations of rainwater. They have not made it through oceans, lakes, or ponds, nor have they been tested in this capacity.

The Cybertruck will move to deliveries on November 30, as today is the four-year anniversary of the unveiling event in 2019, which occurred in Hawthorne, California.

